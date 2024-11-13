A Mzansi woman expressed her frustrations with her family always stealing her favourite fizzy drink

She took matters into her own hands and found an effective trick to solve her never-ending troubles

Social media users were floored by her methods and shared their thoughts in the comments

Coca-Cola is one of the most beloved drinks in South Africa, and consumers are trying to figure out ways to hide it.

Mzansi was floored by a lady who disguised her Coca-Cola. Image: @ericka_thwala

Source: TikTok

Mzansi has tirelessly shared stories of getting their hearts broken by close family and friends who stole their fizzy treat.

Lady disguises Coke as muti to preserve it

A woman on TikTok thought of a clever way to keep her family from finding her irresistible guilty pleasure. She shared a tutorial on how she disguised her Coca-Cola in a now-viral video.

The hun removed the label and attached different coloured wool inside the bottle to give it a foreign look. She captioned her clip:

"POV: Coca-Cola does not last a day in your house. I'm setting my Coke to look like muti so they don't drink it. Enough is enough!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's muti-like Coke

Social media users were floored by the hun's efforts and commented:

@amanda shared:

"My mom would throw it away."

@Zandeele Yolanda | Dlamini mentioned:

"The problem is that the coke won't taste the same without the red paper."

@uBuso suggested:

"Next time, also change the lid, and don't forget to make funny faces while drinking it."

@Lulu_Ramz shared:

"I once did that and found the bottle empty."

@....🙄 sighed:

"Knowing my family members, they would still drink it."

@MissVee explained:

"My son would drink it anyway. He would say if it's helping you, then it will help me too!"

Gent disguises Coke successfully in fridge

Briefly News also reported that a proud uncle hopped on TikTok to share his genius nephew's trick to successfully hiding food in the fridge. The boy thought outside the box when he hid his favourite drink and made sure the disguise rattled the thief.

Social media users were both impressed and floored by the crafty idea and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Source: Briefly News