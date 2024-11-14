One young girl left Mzansi cracking up in laughter after she schooled her mother on English

A little girl caused a massive social media buzz, leaving South Africans cracking up in laughter, and the clip went viral.

A little girl schooled her mother on English, which amused SA.

Girl schools mom on English

One thing about kids is that they will humble you, and this little girl did just that to her mother in a TikTok video that is making rounds online.

The young girl teaches her mom English after she says "Kev" instead of "curve." The little girl asked her mother the following as she schools her mom:

"Who is Kev, it's curve" not Kev.." Kev is a name."

The daughter's response stunned the mother, who simply said, "haibo." @vnatorsgora's clip entertained peeps and grabbed the attention of many gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi is amused by the little girl

The online community was amused as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Qaqamba wrote:

"Iyana has been schooling her parents."

MJ shared:

"After we left the hardware, I was told to communicate to him what I want then yena he will do the talking at the shops."

Thee Andy cracked a joke saying:

"School fees are speaking."

Madaof3 wrote:

"My school fees are always making fun of me."

Thanos commented:

"As a parent, the minute you say “ haiiboo and hehhh!” You know you have just been ridiculed to the lowest cause."

