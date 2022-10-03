Barack Obama and Michelle celebrated their 3oth anniversary with sweet messages on social media

The former US president shared lovely photos depicting him with his wife and captioned them with love

Michelle also shared a lovely snap and stated that she was so happy to have him by her side

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, October 3.

Barrack Obama, Michelle with celebrate 30th anniversary. Photo: Barrack Obama.

Source: UGC

30th anniversary

Obama went on social media to praise the mother of his daughters and pamper her with love.

The 44th president stated that he won a lottery the day he married Mitchelle.

“Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” the former President wrote.

Michelle Obama posts sweet message

The former First Lady described the marriage as an adventure.

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, Barack Obama," Mitchelle wrote.

