A gambler was recorded losing his cool after he lost money and the video was shared on TikTok

The angry man is seen in the viral footage bashing a slot machine repeatedly with a chair

Viewers worldwide were drawn to the shocking scene and discussed the risks of gambling in the comments

A man lost his control after he lost his gambling money.

Source: UGC

A man got really angry and hit a slot machine because he lost money while gambling.

This whole incident was caught on a video that was posted on TikTok by the account @luckycasinowins.

TikTok video of man's outburst goes viral

The video became really popular, and more than 2.7 million people watched it. In the video, you can see the man hitting the slot machine with a chair in frustration. He clearly regretted his decision to take chances on the game with low odds of winning.

Gambler's bursts of anger get engagement online

TikTok flooded the comments with funny responses and many said the clip should be used as an advertisement to persuade people from gambling.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by gambler's anger

@JasonWright mentioned:

"Good work he is stopping everyone else from losing their money."

@user7210836327050 stated:

"This would make a good anti-gambling ad."

@Uchey_21 wrote:

"Gambling is quickest way to go from 1000$ to zero dollars."

@zonix commented:

"Seems like the decision-making isn't getting better."

@eliaskhoury855 mentioned:

"This guy is a national hero."

@vincentmessina5 added:

"It’s not gambling those machines are rigged to pay out little to nothing he had every right to do that, he should have gone for the cash box part though."

@Alessandro asked:

"Why can’t they make iPhone screens out of the same material?"

@9999 said:

"He needs to put more money in, the jackpot is just around the corner."

Source: Briefly News