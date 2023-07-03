This couple shared an awesome moment when they won a whole cellphone from an arcade machine

TikTok user @tsebolwazi1 shared a video showing her man winning a R3700 cellphone

Some people could not believe this as they tried many times and ended up losing a lot of money

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

This Mzansi couple managed to wind a R3700 cellphone from aR25 arcade machine. They shared the awesome moment, and it has gone viral.

A woman shared a video showing her man winning a R3700 cellphone after spending only R25. Image: TikTok / @tsebolwazi1

Source: TikTok

As a child, you try your hardest to win a teddy from the arcade machine, and even that is hard enough. These people did something many have spent more than they should have trying to achieve.

Mzansi couple wins R3.7k cellphone from arcade machine

TikTok user @tsebolwazi1 shared a video showing her man winning a R3700 cellphone from a R25 modern arcade machine. They never expected to actually win the phone, as most people think it is just a hoax!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They won a Samsung Galaxy A14 and even proved that it works! Take a look at this moment, it will have you questioning everything you didn’t believe was possible:

Mzansi people could not believe their eyes

So many people took to the comment section, admitting they wasted a lot of money on this machine. Some couldn't believe that someone actually won something from this machine, they thought it was just a scam.

Read some of the comments:

byd jewellery admitted:

“I tried this at the Menlyn one, and I lost all my money”

Tshepo could not believe it:

“ Is this a sponsored video because that game is extremely hard, you didn't even show the full video, just you holding the phone ”

jellytotsNcream laughed:

“ we only get slinkys and pin pops in PE.”

okayyy.bridgette was upset:

“I spent close to R200 and still didn’t win.”

Hlihle is also a winner:

“That's how my daughter got her phone too! Saved me money shame ”

Lotto winner loses out to R42 Million due to ticket issues, SA stunned: "Thatha maChance, Thatha maMillions"

In other news, Briefly News reported that the public protector's investigation into a complaint filed by Alex Magagula against the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) discovered that a man who declared himself as the winner of a R42m lottery jackpot was unable to produce the original ticket, preventing Ithuba from verifying the numbers he played.

The investigation also revealed that the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) had failed to address Magagula's complaint.

According to TimesLIVE, in 2018, Alex Magagula filed a complaint with the public protector, claiming he had won the Lotto.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News