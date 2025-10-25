Abdeslam Ouaddou Opens Up on Yanela Mbuthuma’s Missed Penalty, Shares What He Told Him
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up about his conversation with Yanela Mbuthuma following the youngster’s missed penalty in their 5-4 shootout loss to Saint Eloi Lupopo on Saturday.
The Buccaneers had produced a stunning comeback, scoring three goals to claw their way back into the contest, and many believed Oswin Appollis’ dramatic late equaliser had given them the edge heading into the penalty shootout.
Ouaddou revealed that the first player he approached after the game was Mbuthuma, following his missed penalty. He said he immediately went onto the pitch to encourage the youngster, telling him to keep his head up and be proud of his performance, as he had scored an important goal earlier in the match.
The coach added that without Mbuthuma’s contribution, the team might have lost the game sooner. He reminded the player that he is still young, with many competitions ahead, and assured him that he will play an important role for the team this season.
Ouaddou also praised the unity within the squad, saying he was pleased to see all the players rally around Mbuthuma to support him during a difficult moment. He emphasised that true team spirit is shown not when things are going well, but when challenges arise. “The players showed great solidarity toward him,” Ouaddou said. “We’ll keep working, and life must go on for him.”
Source: Briefly News
