Orlando Pirates’ Champions League exit has taken a new twist as CAF confirms it is reviewing the Soweto club’s official protest

The Buccaneers question the eligibility of key FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo figures involved in their controversial elimination

CAF’s judicial bodies are now handling the matter independently, leaving Pirates to await a ruling that could reshape their continental fate

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially confirmed receiving Orlando Pirates’ formal protest regarding their CAF Champions League elimination by the Democratic Republic of Congo side, FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

The Soweto giants were knocked out in the third preliminary round but have since lodged a complaint questioning the eligibility of Lupopo’s coach, Guy Bukasa, and players Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala.

CAF’s Head of Media, Luxolo September, stated that the matter is now being processed through the organisation’s judicial structures and will be handled according to established procedures.

CAF responds to Orlando Pirates’ protest

In a statement quoted by Soccer Laduma, September confirmed that CAF’s judicial bodies are currently reviewing the complaint independently.

“We are aware of the complaints and protests, and they are being processed through the competent structures,” said September.

“The judicial processes are fully independent, and we respect that separation. We will be guided by their findings once the process concludes.”

The timeline for a ruling remains unclear as CAF continues to deal with both the administrative and judicial aspects of the case. September emphasised that the governing body will only act based on the judicial outcome.

Pirates’ continental hopes hang in the balance

Orlando Pirates’ elimination came as a shock after a strong domestic run that saw them win eight consecutive matches across all competitions without conceding a goal.

The Sea Robbers suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, but mounted a heroic comeback in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, 25 October 2025. Despite levelling the aggregate score, Pirates were knocked out after losing 5-4 on penalties, with Deon Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma missing their spot-kicks.

Pirates reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League last season, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Pyramids FC.

Now, the Buccaneers are holding onto hope that CAF might overturn the result, which could reopen the door for their Champions League ambitions.

If CAF rules in Pirates’ favour, potential sanctions for Lupopo could range from fines and match replays to disqualification. However, should the protest be dismissed, Pirates will have to turn their full attention back to domestic competitions and the Premier Soccer League title race.

With the Champions League group stages approaching, all eyes are on CAF’s next move, one that could either reignite Pirates’ African journey or close the chapter for good.

