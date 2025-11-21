Jose Riveiro has explained what sparked the fallout between him and Monnapule Saleng during his time with Orlando Pirates

The Spanish tactician and the South African international had issues during the latter stages of the mentor's time with the Sea Robbers

Saleng has been loaned out to the newly-promoted Premier Soccer League side Orbit College in the summer

Former Al Ahly head coach Jose Riveiro has opened up on what really happened between him and South African international Monnapule Saleng during his time with Orlando Pirates.

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro

The Spanish tactician and the Bafana Bafana star had issues back in 2024, which led to the speedy winger being ousted from the team during the latter stages of their time together.

Riveiro and Saleng started on good terms, with Saleng being instrumental in most of the Pirates' wins in the domestic cup finals. However, by December 2024, their relationship had gone sour.

The 50-year-old coach left Pirates for Al Ahly at the end of last season, while Saleng was also loaned out to Orbit College in the summer.

Riveiro discusses his fallout with Saleng

Riveiro, who arrived in South Africa on Sunday for the Carling Knockout Cup Campaign Media Update, discussed his relationship with Saleng and what had gone wrong during their time together at Orlando Pirates.

He recalled that early in the 2024/25 season, during the first match at home against Polokwane City, Saleng scored the opening goal just before half-time.

Despite this, Riveiro admitted he was not satisfied with Saleng’s overall performance in the first 45 minutes. He explained that he tried to understand what was affecting the player, noting that the team knew Saleng well and were aware of his capabilities on the field.

The Spanish mentor admitted that he had been harsh in the dressing room, marking the start of his strained relationship with the Bafana Bafana winger.

He explained that during halftime, there is little time for gentleness, and quick decisions must be made to influence performance.

Jose Riveiro speaks to members of the press during the Training/Press Conference ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Al Ahly FC and FC Porto.

Riveiro expressed his satisfaction with Saleng’s progress, saying he is happy to see the 27-year-old playing well and contributing to his new team, Orbit College. He added that he hopes this marks the beginning of good things for the South African international, noting that Saleng is a good person who deserves success.

Here is what fans are saying about Riveiro's comments on his fallout with Saleng.

Thabo Gift said:

"Eeeeiiiih, this guy is no longer part of our salad, we don't wanna know his stories."

Vùsie Richard wrote:

"Saleng is not a talkative person."

Ntuthuko Duma shared:

"They must let this Saleng thing rest now 🥱."

Nasri Samir reacted:

"If it's true, then Saleng is still the child in football, harsh words will always be there, so all he had to do was to raise his head and move with the journey by keeping pushing and enjoying his time."

Sam Tsela commented:

"This coach destroyed the boy should have handled him professionally."

Riveiro returns to SA

Briefly News also reported that Riveiro is back in South Africa, months after being sacked by Al Ahly.

The Spanish tactician has also been linked with a move back to the Premier Soccer League.

