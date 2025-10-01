Lyle Foster's salary: what the South African striker earns at Burnley FC

Lyle Foster's salary, estimated in millions, reflects his rise as one of South Africa's top football stars abroad. As a striker at Burnley FC, Foster's financial success matches his growing impact on the pitch as a premier South African talent making waves in the English Premier League.

There is no need to stress. Just enjoy what we’re doing and there’s a recipe for success.

Lyle on May 13, 2025 (L). Foster on August 9, 2025 (R).

Key takeaways

Foster has played for multiple European clubs , including AS Monaco, Cercle Brugge, Vitória SC, KVC Westerlo, and Burnley FC.

, including AS Monaco, Cercle Brugge, Vitória SC, KVC Westerlo, and Burnley FC. He began his career in the Orlando Pirates' youth academy before making his professional debut.

before making his professional debut. Lyle Foster's annual salary at Burnley is estimated at £1,690,000 (R40 million).

Lyle Foster's profile summary

Full name Lyle Foster Gender Male Date of birth September 3, 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Current residence Manchester, England Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 70 kg (approx) Father Lance Foster Mother Tarryn Foster Siblings Tyra and Tori Relationship status Single Occupation Professional football player Team Burnley FC Social media Instagram

Exploring Lyle Foster's salary and market value

According to bet365 and Spotrac, Lyle Foster's salary at Burnley is estimated at £1,690,000 (R40 million) per year. This translates to about £140,800 (R3,329,920) per month and £32,500 (R768,625) per week. According to Transfermarkt, Lyle's current market value is capped at €6 million (about R122 million).

Lyle Foster at Estadio da Luz on December 16, 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal.

A look at Lyle Foster's sports career

Lyle Foster debuted his professional football career in 2017 when he was promoted to Orlando Pirates' senior team. In January 2019, he announced signing a deal with AS Monaco, which would expire in mid-2023.

Foster shared about his AS Monaco deal on a since-deleted Instagram post. He captioned,

I'm ready to take this new step in my career and be a little closer to my dream with Monaco. I'm grateful for the opportunity and ready to fight for my dream.

Burnley FC

Lyle Foster joined Burnley FC on January 25, 2023, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract, which was extended with a new five-year deal until June 30, 2028. He expressed his joy at signing with the club. He said,

I’m very happy to stay here. It’s a club with very good people and I have really enjoyed working here and I’m pleased to extend my stay.

Lyle on September 6, 2025 (L). Foster September 16, 2025 (R).

List of Lyle Foster's goals for Burnley

According to Statmuse, Lyle has six goals and four assists in 29 appearances. This is for Burnley in the Premier League for the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

Exploring Lyle Foster's age and early life

Lyle Foster, 25 as of 2025, was born in Soweto, South Africa, on September 3, 2000. His parents are Tarryn and Lance Foster, and he grew up alongside his younger sisters, Tyra and Tori.

During a pre-match press conference on August 12, 2023, Lyle revealed how his parents sacrificed to boost his career. He said,

Obviously, my father was always there and sacrificed a lot, as well as my mother. They both played big roles in my life.

My mother had to go to work while my father was driving me around [to training sessions] with my sister.

Lyle on November 19, 2024 (L). Foster on February 13, 2025 (R).

Trivia

Lyle Foster is one of the top soccer players in South Africa

He has been open about his struggles with depression.

Foster was once an Adidas brand ambassador.

Final word

Lyle Foster's salary, estimated at £1,690,000 (R40 million) annually, reflects his progression from a promising young South African talent to an established professional forward for Burnley FC. With an impressive salary and a long-term contract, Foster's financial and sporting trajectory remains upward.

