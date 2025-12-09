Orlando Pirates' new signings: Key players joining the Buccaneers for the 2025/26 season
It takes the right players and a unified team culture to drive a winning season, and the Orlando Pirates' new signings embody that ambition. With 11 new arrivals and an MTN8 triumph already secured, the Buccaneers now set their sights on the 2025/26 PSL title.
Key takeaways
- Orlando Pirates completed 11 signings during the first PSL 2025/26 transfer window.
- One of the confirmed arrivals is 25-year-old Tshepang Moremi, who scored twice in the MTN8 final.
- The transfer window, active from July 1 to September 22, also saw over 16 players leave the club.
The 2025/2026 Orlando Pirates new signings list
As reported by The South African, the first Orlando Pirates transfer window for the 2025/26 PSL season brought 11 new signings. In an interview with Sowetan Live, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said:
I think the quality of players the Pirates signed this season is just fantastic...It means that the scouting department of Orlando Pirates did well... they know exactly the kind of players they want for the club.
The team reinforced key soccer positions, like in attack, midfield, and defence. Below is a list of all the new players for Orlando Pirates, along with their former clubs:
Player
Club
Lebone Seema
TS Galaxy FC
Nkosikhona Ndaba
Richards Bay
Sihle Nduli
Stellenbosch FC
Sipho Mbule
Mamelodi Sundowns
Masindi Nemtajela
Marumo Gallants
Abdoulaye Mariko
Djoliba AC
Sinoxolo Kwayiba
Chippa United
Oswin Appollis
Polokwane City
Tshepang Moremi
AmaZulu FC
Kamogelo Sebelebele
TS Galaxy FC
Yanela Mbuthuma
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates' new signings are already making an impact
While the Orlando Pirates’ done deals and new signings drew attention, a few players have particularly stood out in the team that secured its fourth MTN8 title. Here are some key names already hitting the ground running:
Tshepang Moremi
Full name
Tshepang Moremi
Date of birth
2 October 2000
Age
25 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Left winger
Social media
The winger is among the top goal scorers for the Pirates in the 2025/26 PSL, as ESPN noted. He has delivered standout form with eight goals in all competitions, including a decisive brace in the 3–0 MTN8 final win over Stellenbosch.
As shared on Orlando Pirates' official website, Tshepang Moremi was schooled at the Rosina Sedibana Modiba Sports School.
Oswin Appollis
Full name
Oswin Reagan Appollis
Date of birth
25 August 2001
Age
24 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Left winger
Social media
Since joining the Buccaneers, the former Polokwane City winger has scored four goals in 12 appearances. He has also delivered six assists, boosting their overall attacking threat. He shared in an Instagram post:
New chapter. Same game. Grateful to debut alongside this talented and driven team. Onward!
Kamogelo Sebelebele
Full name
Kamogelo Sebelebele
Date of birth
21 July 2002
Age
23 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Right winger
As noted by SuperSport, Kamogelo has been one of the Orlando Pirates' standout signings. The in-form 23-year-old has made 14 appearances and scored three goals across all competitions. Announcing his joining the Buccaneers, the club's official website published:
He joins the Buccaneers on the back of an impressive breakout campaign with TS Galaxy, where he featured in 29 matches and found the back of the net five times
Yanela Mbuthuma
Full name
Yanela Xolisani Mbuthuma
Date of birth
23 February 2002
Age
23 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Centre-forward
Now wearing the No. 9 shirt for the Soweto giants, Yanela has emerged as a promising young striker and one of their exciting 2025/26 signings. He already has four goals and over ten appearances for the football club.
Nkosikhona Ndaba
Full name
Nkosikhona Ndaba
Date of birth
12 August 2002
Age
23 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Left-back
Signed from Richards Bay, the young South African left-back has been a talented addition to Orlando Pirates. As reported on the football club's official website, Ndaba was part of the first squad to represent the Natal Rich Boyz in the DStv Diski Challenge in the 2022/23 campaign. He has made over eight appearances for the club, contributing a goal and an assist.
How many players are leaving Orlando Pirates?
The latest Orlando Pirates transfer news from the 2025/26 window, which ran from July 1 to September 22, notes that over 16 players left the club. Here is a list of all departures and their new teams:
Players
New club
Kabelo Kgositsile
Baroka FC
Tshepo Mashiloane and Miguel Timm
Sekhukhune United
Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane
Kaizer Chiefs
Phillip Ndlondlo and Katlego Otladisa
Marumo Gallants
Monnapule Saleng, Yanga Madiba, and Thuso Molekeki
Orbit College
Mohau Nkota
Al Ettifaq
Zakhele Lepasa
Siwelele FC
Azola Tshobeni, Goodman Mosele (loan), and Abdoulaye S Mariko
Chippa United
Karim Kimvuidi
SC Ashdod
Frequently asked questions
- Is Oswin Appollis going to Orlando Pirates? The former Polokwane City winger joined the Soweto giants during the 2025/26 PSL transfer window.
- Has Sandile Mthethwa left Orlando Pirates for a club of his choice? He departed Pirates and has been playing for AmaZulu FC since 2024.
- Did Saleng leave Orlando Pirates? The South African international moved on loan from Pirates to Orbit College.
Conclusion
Orlando Pirates' new signings have strengthened the squad, with players like Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis already hitting the ground running. Their impact positions the Buccaneers strongly for the 2025/26 PSL season.
