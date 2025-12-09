It takes the right players and a unified team culture to drive a winning season, and the Orlando Pirates' new signings embody that ambition. With 11 new arrivals and an MTN8 triumph already secured, the Buccaneers now set their sights on the 2025/26 PSL title.

Key takeaways

Orlando Pirates completed 11 signings during the first PSL 2025/26 transfer window.

during the first PSL 2025/26 transfer window. One of the confirmed arrivals is 25-year-old Tshepang Moremi, who scored twice in the MTN8 final.

The transfer window, active from July 1 to September 22, also saw over 16 players leave the club.

The 2025/2026 Orlando Pirates new signings list

As reported by The South African, the first Orlando Pirates transfer window for the 2025/26 PSL season brought 11 new signings. In an interview with Sowetan Live, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said:

I think the quality of players the Pirates signed this season is just fantastic...It means that the scouting department of Orlando Pirates did well... they know exactly the kind of players they want for the club.

The team reinforced key soccer positions, like in attack, midfield, and defence. Below is a list of all the new players for Orlando Pirates, along with their former clubs:

Player Club Lebone Seema TS Galaxy FC Nkosikhona Ndaba Richards Bay Sihle Nduli Stellenbosch FC Sipho Mbule Mamelodi Sundowns Masindi Nemtajela Marumo Gallants Abdoulaye Mariko Djoliba AC Sinoxolo Kwayiba Chippa United Oswin Appollis Polokwane City Tshepang Moremi AmaZulu FC Kamogelo Sebelebele TS Galaxy FC Yanela Mbuthuma Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates' new signings are already making an impact

While the Orlando Pirates’ done deals and new signings drew attention, a few players have particularly stood out in the team that secured its fourth MTN8 title. Here are some key names already hitting the ground running:

Tshepang Moremi

Full name Tshepang Moremi Date of birth 2 October 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Position Left winger Social media Instagram

The winger is among the top goal scorers for the Pirates in the 2025/26 PSL, as ESPN noted. He has delivered standout form with eight goals in all competitions, including a decisive brace in the 3–0 MTN8 final win over Stellenbosch.

As shared on Orlando Pirates' official website, Tshepang Moremi was schooled at the Rosina Sedibana Modiba Sports School.

Oswin Appollis

Full name Oswin Reagan Appollis Date of birth 25 August 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Position Left winger Social media Instagram

Since joining the Buccaneers, the former Polokwane City winger has scored four goals in 12 appearances. He has also delivered six assists, boosting their overall attacking threat. He shared in an Instagram post:

New chapter. Same game. Grateful to debut alongside this talented and driven team. Onward!

Kamogelo Sebelebele

Full name Kamogelo Sebelebele Date of birth 21 July 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Position Right winger

As noted by SuperSport, Kamogelo has been one of the Orlando Pirates' standout signings. The in-form 23-year-old has made 14 appearances and scored three goals across all competitions. Announcing his joining the Buccaneers, the club's official website published:

He joins the Buccaneers on the back of an impressive breakout campaign with TS Galaxy, where he featured in 29 matches and found the back of the net five times

Yanela Mbuthuma

Full name Yanela Xolisani Mbuthuma Date of birth 23 February 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Position Centre-forward

Now wearing the No. 9 shirt for the Soweto giants, Yanela has emerged as a promising young striker and one of their exciting 2025/26 signings. He already has four goals and over ten appearances for the football club.

Nkosikhona Ndaba

Full name Nkosikhona Ndaba Date of birth 12 August 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Position Left-back

Signed from Richards Bay, the young South African left-back has been a talented addition to Orlando Pirates. As reported on the football club's official website, Ndaba was part of the first squad to represent the Natal Rich Boyz in the DStv Diski Challenge in the 2022/23 campaign. He has made over eight appearances for the club, contributing a goal and an assist.

How many players are leaving Orlando Pirates?

The latest Orlando Pirates transfer news from the 2025/26 window, which ran from July 1 to September 22, notes that over 16 players left the club. Here is a list of all departures and their new teams:

Players New club Kabelo Kgositsile Baroka FC Tshepo Mashiloane and Miguel Timm Sekhukhune United Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane Kaizer Chiefs Phillip Ndlondlo and Katlego Otladisa Marumo Gallants Monnapule Saleng, Yanga Madiba, and Thuso Molekeki Orbit College Mohau Nkota Al Ettifaq Zakhele Lepasa Siwelele FC Azola Tshobeni, Goodman Mosele (loan), and Abdoulaye S Mariko Chippa United Karim Kimvuidi SC Ashdod

Frequently asked questions

Is Oswin Appollis going to Orlando Pirates? The former Polokwane City winger joined the Soweto giants during the 2025/26 PSL transfer window.

The former Polokwane City winger joined the Soweto giants during the 2025/26 PSL transfer window. Has Sandile Mthethwa left Orlando Pirates for a club of his choice? He departed Pirates and has been playing for AmaZulu FC since 2024.

He departed Pirates and has been playing for AmaZulu FC since 2024. Did Saleng leave Orlando Pirates? The South African international moved on loan from Pirates to Orbit College.

Conclusion

Orlando Pirates' new signings have strengthened the squad, with players like Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis already hitting the ground running. Their impact positions the Buccaneers strongly for the 2025/26 PSL season.

