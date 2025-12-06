Orlando Pirates are being predicted to finally clinch the Premier Soccer League title this season, ending Mamelodi Sundowns dominance in the Betway Premiership.

In the last three campaigns, the Sea Robbers consistently finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns under former coach Jose Riveiro. Riveiro later moved to Al Ahly after his contract ended but was dismissed after only a few months into the job by the Egyptian Premier League giants.

Since taking over from the Spaniard, Abdeslam Ouaddou has successfully kept the Pirates in contention in all competitions, as they aim to win the league for the first time in over ten years. The only but under the Moroccan tactician is the Soweto gaints being knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Saint Eloi Lupopo in the preliminary stage.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who was recently fired by Durban City, explained why he believes Orlando Pirates, currently at the top of the Premier Soccer League table with 28 points—two more than Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more—have an advantage.

Hunt said he doesn’t really care about the standings, but noted that the Pirates squad of the last three years has had huge impact players, which makes a difference. He added that being out of African competitions is a plus for the team, as it allows them to focus fully on domestic matches.

He highlighted that players like Oswin Appollis make a significant impact when brought in from the bench, emphasizing the strength and depth of the squad. Hunt also mentioned that the Pirates’ pace and speed hurt opposing teams, which sets them apart.

Regarding Sundowns, Hunt explained that it is very difficult for them because their focus has often been on the Champions League rather than the local league. He concluded that this season could be closer than in previous years due to the strength of the Pirates squad.

Source: Briefly News