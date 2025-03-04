“Bio and Brain Engineering”: Man Shows Drastic Appearance Transformation While Studying Engineering
- One gent shared striking before-and-after photos of himself, showing how he transformed from a fresh-faced first-year student to a balding, bearded man in his fifth year of engineering
- The dramatic contrast between the images sparked widespread reactions online, with many netizens blaming the demanding engineering course for his accelerated aging appearance
- Several commenters joked about his transformation, with some suggesting he should sue the university after graduation, while others refused to believe the photos showed the same person
A student's shocking physical transformation during his engineering studies has gone viral on social media, sparking debates about the stress levels associated with demanding technical courses.
Content creator @joshuabingwa, who regularly posts personal content and videos of himself playing guitar, shared a comparison of two photos that left viewers stunned. The first image shows him as a fresh-faced teenager in his first year of engineering, sporting a neat haircut and youthful appearance.
In stark contrast, the second photo reveals him in his fifth year of studies, now looking significantly older with noticeable balding and a grown beard. The dramatic transformation prompted questions about whether the rigorous demands of his bio and brain engineering computer science program contributed to his accelerated aging.
Watch the TikTok clip here.
Engineering student's drastic change
The physical changes observed in the student align with research on aging, which suggests that stress, environmental factors, and genetics all play significant roles in how quickly individuals age. Scientists have identified that cell damage contributes to the dysfunction that characterizes the aging body, with telomere shortening and DNA damage being key factors in premature aging.
Social media reacts to transformation
The content creator's dramatic change prompted numerous reactions, with many commenters expressing shock and attributing his appearance change to the stress of his engineering program.
@MelusiM. clarified a potential misunderstanding:
"Plot: 5th Year does not mean 5 years into varsity!!🫢"
@sloo✊🏾🍉 made a pop culture reference:
"It's like that one bro in Interstellar that had to stay on the ship 💔"
@Userr0123456789ten noted with humor:
"I like how he said 5th year, and not final year. The journey continues😂😂😂"
@BraBene🐐 joked:
"Yeah bro is going into retirement after just 5 years 😭"
@Molebogeng🧚🏽♀️ observed:
"The hair started growing in the opposite direction too😭"
@Mashego🤍 suggested:
"You better sue the University after graduation 😔"
@Unknown offered an alternative explanation:
"Relax guys, it's his older brother 😭"
@Jınopoı expressed skepticism:
"That doesn't look like Ai help💀💀💀"
@Jaykalvin creatively commented:
"Hair parted ways where the thinking happens😭"
@Rameez refused to accept the transformation:
"That must be your father 😅 🤣 I refuse to believe this is you..."
Other student stories
Source: Briefly News
