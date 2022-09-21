Rachel Kolisi went online to share the fun family dishwashing antics her children got up to ina wholesome video

The famous Springbok captain's wife enjoys showing the love she has for her family and focuses most of her social media energy on them

South African netizens gathered to give their own accounts of family love while also giving admiration to Rachel's

Rachel Kolisi undoubtedly adores her family and showed this by sharing a clip of them having fun while washing the dishes.

Rachel Kolisi showed off the family fun she and her children had while washing the dishes; peeps loved it. Images: rachelkolisi/ Instagram

The supermom took to Instagram to share the animated escapades that the kids were all getting up to while doing the common chore. Rachel also posted a caption along with it, saying:

"Dish washing is not always this joyful I love our chaos ❤️"

The video shows how lovely and joyful the chaos in the Kolisi household is. The children can be seen jumping around and singing an endearing and carefree song.

MaKolsi's social media account is peppered with happy and joyful moments, with many pictures of her family smiling and lovingly embracing one another making up a large bulk of her Instagram account.

Peeps across Mzansi couldn't help but stan the wholesome energy that the clip radiated while talking about family fun in general. See the comments below:

gretchen_h.i said:

"What dish wash liquid are you using?? Have to try yours....our dishwash vibe is not the same "

ellinikki commented:

"I and my sisters grew up doing the dishes like this. One washes, one dries and one packs away nostalgic."

savvydcdigitalcreations mentioned:

" Do they take bookings."

sane_mrubata shared:

"Big brother is like hol'up let me eat finished "

tanya__nel posted:

"The happy dance! The doggos is like: please save me "

thandiemafu said:

"Uncle is cleaning the bones Happy babies,"

thishan3 commented:

"Love your chaos ❤️"

brandonfairweather mentioned:

"Beautiful moments. You guys are doing a great job."

