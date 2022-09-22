AKA has taken to his social media to share snaps he took at Nomuzi Mabena's 30th birthday celebration

He also posted one he took with Thixo Onofefe hitmaker Anatii which immediately drew a large crowd online

However, South Africans could not tell if that was Anatii or another person as the star sported a mysterious fit

AKA and Anatii's latest post has Mzansi confused. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

AKA and Anatii were spotted together at Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena's 30th birthday celebration, where they shared a few snaps.

Supa Mega took to Twitter to share the magnetic snaps that drew thousands of fans to the comments section.

AKA shared the following pic on Twitter:

Many people in the comments section, however, were perplexed as to who Mega took the photo with. They share confused posts in which they inquire about the identity of the man with dreadlocks who looked mysterious in a black cap and dark sunglasses.

@katlegophiri said:

"Almost thought that was Gunna"

@TipzyLee shared:

"I swear for the last 30mimutes been looking at this pic trynna know who the other guy is. Anatii d*mn it's been a minute, unrecognisable."

@FloydBafana2 posted:

"Ke mang bari o? (Who is he?)"

@Trower2point0 replied:

"Bathong ba modimo! Anatii, is that you?"

@LyonGeontsasa commented:

"Mega this is where I ask who's the other GUY? Respectfully."

@Reazons1 also said:

"At first, I thought you were with GUNNA then I remembered he is behind Bars. But that dude you out with right there is PHENOMENAL."

@JacobShine also shared:

"Anatii outchea looking like Gunna."

@PennyRato added:

"Is Anatii finally a Sangoma?"

Possible reasons why Mzansi couldn't recognise Anatii

Anatii has been out of the public eye for quite some time. Briefly News previously reported that the star returned to the spotlight after deleting all of his songs from music platforms, implying an early retirement.

DJ Zinhle’s Baby Daddies AKA and Murdah Bongz Break the Internet With Pic, SA React: “Amadoda Ka Zinhle”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a picture of DJ Zinhle's husband and her ex-boyfriend AKA standing shoulder-to-shoulder on social media went viral.

AKA, the reality TV star's first baby daddy, shared the adorable photo on his timeline. AKA and Zinhle have a daughter named Kairo, and Zinhle has a son named Asante with her husband, Murdah Bongz.

DJ Zinhle has always wanted a blended family but revealed a few months ago that Murdah Bongz was opposed to the idea. At the time, they were not married. Since they got married, it appears that the Black Motion member is now open to the idea.

