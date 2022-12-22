The former Eskom top boss Matshela Koko will stop at nothing to clear his name

The disgraced chief executive has applied to the court to have some findings in the State Capture report set aside

South Africans believe that Koko is trying his luck and wasting the courts time all at once

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The disgraced former CEO of Eskom, Matshela Koko, is challenging some of the findings from the State Capture report in the Gauteng High Court.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko wants the findings against him in the State Capture report set aside. Image: Papi Morake & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Koko filed an application with the court to have the State Capture Commission's findings against him reviewed. The former power utility CEO accused the commission of being biased against him and failing to investigate questionable evidence put forth by some witnesses, News24 reported.

Ultimately, Koko wants some of the findings against him set aside, but South Africans aren't pleased with the ex-CEO's latest bid to clear his man.

Here's what citizens are saying about Koko's court bid:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@Eagle66017981 commented:

"Too little and too late Mr Koko."

@MentoorV added:

"2023 will be the year for the big fish in orange overalls."

@GlennJen suggested:

"An alternate more appropriate headline: How to best use stolen money!"

@karabop091 claimed

"Unlucky for him, he thought his Nkandla crew will emerge during the ANC conference hence he is going for a review now."

@nowhatsyourna10 said:

"It's been escalated, Chief. You have a court of law to be concerned about now, let alone the commission."

@cvrooyen7 quipped:

"We want load shedding set aside, yet we have to deal with it."

@Mmamaririelle asked:

"He must face the music. Why does he want some findings to be set aside?"

@DinoBlazay stated:

"They don't see it, Cyril plays CHESS, VERY WELL."

Koko challenges State Capture Commission's recommendations against him

The State Capture Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recommended that Koko be investigated and prosecuted for several deals, including Gupta-owned Tegeta’s takeover of Optimum Coal Mine.

However, Koko maintains that specific findings, remarks, and conclusions in the report should be thrown out because they are not rationally based on evidence.

The former CEO, through his affidavit, added that the report's recommendations aren't final or law-binding and that further investigation would clear his name, EWN reported.

Ace Magashule says R255 million asbestos case is politically motivated, leaving Mzansi fed up

In another story, Briefly News reported that former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has blamed his political rivalry for his legal woes.

The politician blamed Free State ANC convenor Mxolisi Dukwana for using the criminal charges against him to neutralise him politically. Dukwana claimed that Magashule received donations from slain businessman Phikolomzi Mpambani to be granted an asbestos roof removal contract.

The dodgy contracts were worth R255 million. Magashule has since filed papers with the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the high court judgement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News