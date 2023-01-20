The Democratic Alliance filed an application in the Pretoria High Court to challenge Eskom’s 18.65% tariff hikes

The application’s founding affidavit seeks to review the government’s decisions regarding the energy crisis and loadshedding

The opposition party will also march to Luthuli House on Wednesday, January 25, in response to the energy crisis

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance slammed Eskom’s plan to make citizens pay more money for less electricity and is legally challenging the implementation of an 18.65% tariff hike by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

DA leader John Steenhuisen slammed Eskom's tariff hikes for being irrational.

Source: Getty Images

Members of the opposition party filed an application in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, January 19, to prevent the increases from being implemented. The application’s founding affidavit was in two parts.

The first part seeks to stop Nersa’s tariff hikes and the second is to review the government’s decisions in relation to the country’s ongoing energy crisis. The party also seeks to challenge the implementation of loadshedding.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said rather than Nersa steadily increasing Eskom’s tariffs over the past years, the regulator “drastically” increased them for the next two financial years. He labelled the hikes as “unreasonable and irrational” which will affect vulnerable people.

Steenhuisen said that the regulator’s decision to increase tariffs to help Eskom recover was flawed. He said that the state-owned entity was a lost cause that could not be saved.

The DA seeks to have the urgent application heard on Tuesday, March 7, and the second part heard on Tuesday, May 9, BusinessLIVE reported. In addition to the legal action, the party will also march to Luthuli House on Wednesday, January 25, in response to the energy crisis.

Mzansi reacts to DA’s legal bid

Thamsanqa William Mayekiso said:

“Well done to the DA, it seems they are now also working for the people of SA. I guess it's because of the elections that are around the corner.”

Zwelandile Lefatsi Madikane Sobuwa commented:

“At least they are trying, whether it's for a political strategy or not.”

Joel Spencer Muzah wrote:

“Since the courts are proving to be captured, they will grant it in favour of Eskom.”

Benman Ben posted:

“We must embrace the solar city.”

Manoj Sonny added:

“A publicity stunt by DA as they know there is nothing stopping ANC, especially the courts, Rama controls the judiciary.”

Eskom expected to run out of diesel in 2 weeks

Briefly News also reported that South Africa is on the brink of an electricity emergency due to a large energy generation gap and the unavailability of units at Eskom’s power stations.

The state-owned power utility is working hard to obtain the diesel needed to run its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs). The procurement of diesel is the only viable solution to the country’s electricity woes as fuel could completely run out by the end of the month.

Many citizens are highly concerned about the fuel shortage and believe that the country is headed for doom.

