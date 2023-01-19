The country’s state-owned power utility desperately needs to purchase diesel to ensure a continuous electricity supply

Eskom’s diesel supply is expected to run out by the end of January and has doubled its R6 billion fuel budget for the financial year

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said 200 million litres of diesel is needed to keep the operation running

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is on the brink of an electricity emergency due to a large energy generation gap and the unavailability of units at Eskom’s power stations.

Eskom is expected to run out of its diesel supply in the next two weeks. Image: Nadine Hutton

Source: Getty Images

The state-owned power utility is working hard to obtain the diesel needed to run its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs). The procurement of diesel is the only viable solution to the country’s electricity woes as fuel could completely run out by the end of the month.

Many citizens are highly concerned about the fuel shortage and believe that the country is headed for doom.

In an interview with EE Business Intelligence, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said the power utility needs an additional 200 million litres of diesel to keep its operation running until the end of March. However, he said more or less diesel may be needed, depending on unplanned breakdowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Eskom was granted a R6 billion diesel budget by the government but almost double was spent in the 2022/ 2023 financial year. The power utility managed to pull together about R3 billion to assist with diesel supply until the end of March.

Despite the high cost of fuel, the impact of loadshedding on South Africa’s economy is far higher. Oberholzer said Eskom is actively and urgently pursuing actions to obtain more money to run its OCGTs.

Oberholzer has maintained that the power utility has no problem sourcing diesel. According to MyBoradband, South Africa uses about 12 to 14 billion litres of diesel yearly and Eskom uses less than 10% of the total.

Mzansi disturbed by Eskom’s latest woes

@MarkSyson2 said:

“In 6 to 12 months there will be no electricity to shed, thus the end of loadshedding.”

@KitsoDaKit posted:

“So by mid-February, we will be in total darkness.”

@marcvbsa commented:

“So R6 Billion needed to buy 200 million litres of diesel? So that means Eskom is paying R30 a litre of diesel, which is way above retail and about R10 above wholesale. Eskom is buying bulk direct, so they should be paying even less. Some comrade is making billions at our expense.”

@Motoko158 wrote:

“Eskom must be prioritised period. ANC government has failed and they continue to fail.”

@bblaxx1 added:

“So you mean total blackout by March countrywide? 9 provinces. Pitch black.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Energy Crisis committee expected to meet to end loadshedding

Briefly News also reported that South Africans are eager to hear if President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) has a solution to end loadshedding.

Committee members are expected to meet on Wednesday, January 18. The meeting comes as the country continues to battle with one of the longest stretches of ongoing power cuts.

According to EWN, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to resist the committee’s plans. The official opposition party hopes to introduce "emergency legislation" that will override processes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News