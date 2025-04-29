Action Yet to Be Taken Against Limpopo Doctor Who Tried to Rape a Patient

It remains a mystery why a Limpopo medical doctor attempted to rape a pregnant patient who was consulting for sonar services at George Masebe Hospital

On Tuesday, the Provincial Health MEC visited the hospital to gather more facts and talk to other clinical staff members

The alleged ‘rapist’ doctor has yet to be arrested despite a case being opened with the police in the Tinmyne policing precinct in Mokopane

LIMPOPO - Dieketseng Mashego, the Limpopo Health MEC, told Briefly News that she is appalled by the report she received from one of her hospitals that, a 34-year-old male doctor attempted to rape a pregnant patient who was undergoing an abdominal ultrasound as part of her pregnancy observation at the hospital.

Mashego said that hospitals are supposed to be havens for the weak and vulnerable at all times and under any circumstances.

“Healthcare professionals are expected to exhibit above reproach conduct in order to cement this expectation,” she said.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, in the early hours of Sunday, 27 April 2025, a 22-year-old pregnant patient informed healthcare workers on duty at George Masebe Hospital that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male doctor who was examining her and the staff on duty immediately informed the police.

Pregnant patient left traumatised

“Preliminary information at our disposal is that the 22-year-old victim was being examined when the doctor allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“The traumatised patient immediately reported the incident to other healthcare staff, who in turn alerted the police. A case of rape has since been opened,” said Ledwaba.

But despite the case having been opened on Sunday and the alleged suspect being known by the police, Ledwaba said that the suspect has not yet been arrested, while investigations are continuing.

SAPS General Samuel Manala has already ordered a full and thorough investigation into the case. Image: Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

Police investigations on-going

Ledwaba told Briefly News that the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, General Samuel Manala, has already ordered a full and thorough investigation into the case.

“Crimes of this nature are extremely serious and particularly disturbing when committed by individuals entrusted with the care of vulnerable members of our community. We are treating this case with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves, and we urge anyone who may have additional information to come forward,” said Manala in a police media statement.

Mashego said that the Provincial Health Department has since initiated its own internal investigation into the incident to assist the police.

“The department pledges to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies, as this matter has been reported to the police for further investigation,” Mashego told Briefly News.

Attempts to get comments from the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA), Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union and the South African Medical Association (SAMATU) failed.

SAPS arrest almost 4000 for rape

The South African Police Service revealed that the police arrested almost 4000 suspects for rape and attempted rape for four months.

The statistics covered the period between October 2024 and January 2024, and this includes 685 gender-based violence and Femicide perpetrators who were convicted. Some South Africans believed that a large chunk of those who were arrested were falsely accused.

