Iran's participation in the 2026 World Cup remains uncertain due to the ongoing conflict with the United States of America

The Iranian Football ‌Federation (FFIRI) has requested that FIFA relocate their matches from the US to fellow hosts, Mexico

The country's Minister of Sport, Ahmad Donyamali, has confirmed that a decision will be made by the country's government

Iran is waiting for a response from FIFA to its request before it confirms whether it will participate in the 2026 World Cup. Image: Adem Altan/ Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

IRAN – The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just two months away, but Iran’s participation in the event has not yet been confirmed.

The Iranian Football ‌Federation (FFIRI) has maintained that its participation was uncertain due to the team being scheduled to play its games in the United States of America.

The Iranian men’s team is scheduled to play its games in California and Seattle, having been drawn into Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.

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Why is Iran’s participation uncertain?

Despite having qualified for the tournament, the FFIRI expressed concern about playing their games in the US. The federation noted the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which was sparked by attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

The attacks began on 28 February 2026 and resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Currently, there is a two-week ceasefire in place as negotiations get underway to secure a permanent end to the war.

Despite the ceasefire, there remains uncertainty about whether the Iranian team would be safe if they were to compete in the US.

Iran has since asked FIFA to move its three World Cup group-stage matches from ‌the US to Mexico, with the FFIRI saying in March that they were in discussions with FIFA about a ‌venue switch.

Iran asked that FIFA move their World Cup games from the US to Mexico. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Iran to make decision after FIFA responds

Discussing the upcoming tournament, Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, said they were still waiting for a response from FIFA.

"Our request ‌to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is ​still valid, but we have not yet received a response," he said.

"If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded,” he added.

Donyamali stated that as the Minister ⁠of Sport, together with the FFIRI, they would ensure that the team was ready for the tournament, but the final decision would be made by the country’s government.

Other stories about Iran and FIFA

Briefly News has covered different angles related to Iran and their participation in the World Cup.

Donald Trump raised concerns about the lives and safety of the Iranian players if they particpated in the World Cup.

The US President contradicted himself and said that the Iranians were welcome to compete at the tournament.

The Iranian Men’s National Football Team officially responded to Trump over his comments about the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News