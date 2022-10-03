South African YouTuber and content creator, Buhle Lupindo took to social media to divulge details related to her mental health struggles

The bubbly personality revealed that she suffered from a stroke at the young age of 23 years old

She said the condition was induced by her high levels of stress and anxiety but was thankful for her best friend’s support

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South African YouTuber, Buhle Lupindo has always been quite vocal about her struggles with mental illness and anxiety on her digital platforms.

The young woman recently took to Twitter to reveal that she suffered from a stroke at the age of 23 years old.

Messages of love and support poured in for SA YouTuber, Buhle Lupindo who suffered from a stroke at 23. Image: @hlehle_lupindo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

“I literally had a stroke at 23 because of stress and my anxiety if it wasn’t for my best friend Andazi where I would be,” she said.

High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke and is often associated with older people. So the news came as quite a shock to many netizens, especially Buhle’s fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While she didn’t go into too much detail about the underlying causes of her stress and anxiety, Buhle has often spoken up about healing from past traumas, societal pressures, and her recent break up from socialite Sibu Mpanza as she seeks counselling.

We’re thankful her loved ones and her unnamed best friend were able to be there for support when she needed it most.

Check out some heartfelt messages from her online friends on her Twitter post:

@_Kgomotso_M commented:

“ sorry babe.”

@NeoZaar replied:

“Please take care of yourself first before anyone else, before your job, family, and anyone else - you deserve to be happy too. I am sorry for everything you went through.”

@TumiNkosi said:

“Haibo girl! Thank goodness for your friend. I hope that you are on your way to good health. Anxiety is the absolute pits, and we don’t talk about it enough.”

@Leeseeggoo reacted:

“Anxiety is going to kill us one day.”

@Kamogel30907052 wrote:

“Askies babe, I ended up in the hospital last year because of work-related stress and depression. I resigned and got another job and am now much better even my Dr says so, obe shap hey ❤️.”

@lostsoul510 responded:

“I know exactly where you’re coming from. My anxiety and stress led me to getting an abdominal weakened artery. I would not be here if my boyfriend didn’t practically drag me to the hospital. I thought I would ride out the stomach pain at home.”

Ex-Mzansi YouTube couple Sibu Mpanza and Buhle Lupindo trend online after Buhle shares pain of heartbreak

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African ex-YouTube couple Buhle Lupindo and Sibu Mpazna have been trending on the Twitter timelines after Buhle opened up about the pain of heartbreak after a breakup.

The young couple took their fans on their love journey, sharing cute videos and vlogs revealing how they met, when they started dating, living together, and everything in between.

Although it is not clear when exactly they ended their fun and quirky romance, the pair stopped posting videos together and interacting with each other towards the end of last year. However, it appeared that the decision to split was mutual and there was no bad blood between them, Buhle revealed in a recent YouTube video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News