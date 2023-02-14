Nadia Nakai and AKA have been painting timelines red since they announced their relationship

The celebrity pair has been giving power couple vibes with their romantic posts, vacations and date nights

A video of their final interview together resurfaced following AKA's murder in Durban last week Friday

Nadia Nakai is in everyone's thoughts following AKA's murder. The couple became the country's favourite, and Mzansi was hoping for a wedding and a little Mega.

Nadia Nakai and AKA's final interview resurfaced after Supa Mega's death. Image: @akaworldwide.

Affectionately known as Braggacy, AKA and Nadia were always lauded for showing affection to each other on their pages.

AKA and Nadia Nakai open up about their relationship and how they met

According to ZAlebs, the pair opened up about how they met, what they enjoy doing together and their plans in an interview that surfaced following the rapper's death.

Nadia Nakai hailed AKA for being the hopeless romantic in the relationship and a good father. The More Drugs rapper even hinted that she wanted to have babies with her boo.

The rappers showed off the matching tattoos they recently got and explained the meaning behind the half-lion and lioness heads. AKA said:

"I like the idea of matching tattoos because its for life. Mine is a lion and hers is a lioness and when you put them together you get the lion king-queen."

Nadia Nakai has not posted anything on her social media since AKA's passing. Fans have sent love and strength to the Young, Famous & African star.

RIP AKA: Funeral details announced by Supa Mega's family 4 days after tragic Durban shooting, SA reacts: "He's really gone"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' family revealed the details of his funeral days after he was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the Forbes family said they would lay their son to rest on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in a private provincial funeral.

Mega's family added that they would allow the public to bid farewell to the Fela In Versace rapper on February 17, 2023, at the Sandton Convention Center at 17:00.

