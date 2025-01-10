Moonchild Sanelly Releases 3rd Studio Album ‘Full Moon’, Fans Ecstatic: “I Can’t Wait to Hear It”
- After much wait, Moonchild Sanelly has finally released her third studio album
- The vibrant singer's latest project, Full Moon, received rave reactions from supporters all around the world
- Fans showed love to Moon and celebrated the arrival of what they believe is another masterpiece
Moonchild Sanelly has finally heeded her fans' calls for new music by releasing her third studio album.
Moonchild Sanelly drops new album
Our girl, Moonchild Sanelly, ushered in 2025 on a high note with the release of her new album, Full Moon.
The singer said the project represents all the phases she went through to become whole, from wins to losses and setbacks, saying:
"It is a culmination of everything I needed to experience to get to this point, every emotion I had to feel, everything I went through. So here I am, a FULL Moon."
The vibrant 37-year-old singer's project features her signature style of music, which has helped her stand out, especially at a time when many songs have begun to sound eerily similar.
This also helped her score two spots in the EA Sports FC soundtrack with Gwara Gwara and Big Man.
Fans react to Moonchild Sanelly's new album
Netizens are excited and can't wait to hear what Moon has come up with:
sophiasoofire was stoked:
"Let’s go! I can’t wait to hear it!"
moliymusic said:
"We’re ready, queen!"
khanyatoolit showed love to Moonchild:
"You are so dope, Moonchild Sanelly."
eleanorkateri posted:
"Yes! Congrats, my dear! I love the title; it’s perfect."
writers_gon_write commented:
"I can’t wait! Well done, my super Moon!"
lord_aluta1 praised Moonchild:
"Congratulations and all the best, @moonchildsanelly, you have really done well."
faku_nm was hooked:
"I'm literally in love with this new sound! Where my people at?"
geospizaaa responded:
"I'm so grateful that your collaboration with Gorillaz led me to discover your music."
Kelly Khumalo teases new music
In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelly Khumalo teasing her new song with Winnie Mashaba.
Many netizens, including those who hate the singer, admired Kelly's talent as a musician.
Source: Briefly News
