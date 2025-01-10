After much wait, Moonchild Sanelly has finally released her third studio album

The vibrant singer's latest project, Full Moon , received rave reactions from supporters all around the world

Fans showed love to Moon and celebrated the arrival of what they believe is another masterpiece

Moonchild Sanelly spoke about the meaning behind her new album, 'Full Moon.' Images: moonchildsanelly

Moonchild Sanelly has finally heeded her fans' calls for new music by releasing her third studio album.

Moonchild Sanelly drops new album

Our girl, Moonchild Sanelly, ushered in 2025 on a high note with the release of her new album, Full Moon.

The singer said the project represents all the phases she went through to become whole, from wins to losses and setbacks, saying:

"It is a culmination of everything I needed to experience to get to this point, every emotion I had to feel, everything I went through. So here I am, a FULL Moon."

The vibrant 37-year-old singer's project features her signature style of music, which has helped her stand out, especially at a time when many songs have begun to sound eerily similar.

This also helped her score two spots in the EA Sports FC soundtrack with Gwara Gwara and Big Man.

Fans react to Moonchild Sanelly's new album

Netizens are excited and can't wait to hear what Moon has come up with:

sophiasoofire was stoked:

"Let’s go! I can’t wait to hear it!"

moliymusic said:

"We’re ready, queen!"

khanyatoolit showed love to Moonchild:

"You are so dope, Moonchild Sanelly."

eleanorkateri posted:

"Yes! Congrats, my dear! I love the title; it’s perfect."

writers_gon_write commented:

"I can’t wait! Well done, my super Moon!"

lord_aluta1 praised Moonchild:

"Congratulations and all the best, @moonchildsanelly, you have really done well."

faku_nm was hooked:

"I'm literally in love with this new sound! Where my people at?"

geospizaaa responded:

"I'm so grateful that your collaboration with Gorillaz led me to discover your music."

