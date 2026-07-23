A South African TikTok user left Mzansi stunned after opening her grandmother’s Capitec app to check her balance

Screenshots showed the elderly woman had R893.47 saved in her Live Better Savings account without knowing it existed

The clip drew a wave of reactions, with many South Africans revealing their own relatives had hidden savings too

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A picture of the woman and a screenshot of the savings. Images: @beauty_tlou

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok user left Mzansi stunned after opening her grandmother’s Capitec app. The clip, posted by TikToker @beauty_tlou on 22 July 2026, showed the gogo’s balance. The elderly woman had R893.47 saved without realising the money was even there. The footage quickly spread across social media, leaving thousands of South Africans with mixed reactions.

Grandmother had no clue about savings

In the TikTok video, the TikToker zoomed into her grandmother’s phone screen. The Capitec app clearly displayed the Live Better Savings figure under the Rewards section. She captioned the clip saying she had never seen anything quite like it before.

Capitec’s Live Better feature works through round-up savings and interest sweep tools. Round-up rounds off purchases and moves the spare change into savings automatically. Interest sweep then shifts extra interest earned into the same savings pocket.

Many account holders switch these tools on and simply forget about them. Over time, small amounts can quietly grow into a decent lump sum. That appears to be exactly what happened with the grandmother’s Capitec account over time. She had absolutely no idea the savings feature existed or how it worked.

@beauty_tlou's clip resonated with South Africans who checked their own relatives’ accounts. Several users flooded the comments section sharing similar discoveries within their own families. One person said their father genuinely believed the savings feature was a scam.

Another revealed their own grandmother had around R5,000 sitting untouched. Someone else admitted mistakenly telling their aunt they were sending emergency money. It turned out to be the aunt’s own forgotten Live Better Savings balance. A different commenter said their mother had over R6,000 saved up. The mother reportedly refused to touch it, unsure where the money came from.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News