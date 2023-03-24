A young Nigerian man has got many wondering how rich he is after he completed a big housing project

The man built a modern one-storey structure and spent millions of naira on making the interior decor amazing

The man's brother captioned the video with "another congratulation," suggesting that the building was not his first big feat

A man has joined the league of Nigerians who have completed their building project at a young age.

At the beginning of a video his brother (@jnr_lamba) shared, the construction was at the level before it was plastered.

The owner furnished the house after he was done building. Photo source: @jnr_lamba

Nigerians hail mansion owner

Slides of the house at different construction stages were shown. When he was done with the building, he furnished it to look very classy.

In his sitting room were very flashy pieces of furniture that show that he must have spent millions on the interior decor.

The video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 5,000 likes.

@Freshy money said:

"Congratulations bro."

@Ezekiel Yuan said:

"Congratulations bro more building to achieve."

@Oluwa Grace sure pass said:

"Congratulations bro more win."

@dannyinvestor said:

"Congratulations blood."

@user9048195094077 said:

"Biggest congratulations bro."

@Vibewithfrancis said:

"I tap from this blessing, amen congratulations."

@ØG PÅÑDÄ said:

"Biggest congrats. God is Good."

@user2576706511053 said:

"Congratulations. Boss more wins, How much did it cost?"

@Kasa Blanker said:

"Congratulations. God will see me throughout I will make my own keys before this year ends. AMEN."

@Janet kinda said:

"Why dem no go jealous una."

@Toxic asked:

"Na only u Build for the area???"

@savage_cruise said:

"Omo where una dey see this moni."

