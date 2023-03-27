A Nigerian lady celebrated the house her husband built after they got married as she shared a video online

The lady said her new home is a blessing and a testament to the fact that God is capable of doing all things

Nigerians celebrated her family's new house as they praised the interior decor of the building

A young Nigerian lady (@candy____2), who recently got married, shared a video of the house God blessed them with after their wedding.

The clip showed some of the building stages the house went through before it was finished. At the beginning of the video, there were scaffolds around the building, and the interior was bare.

The lady said that God blessed them with wealth and a good home. Photo source: @candy_2

House with lovely interior decor

Seconds into the video, the interior of the building changed. The kitchen had a beautiful highland, and it was tiled. Their bathroom looks astonishing. There is also a bathtub in it.

The bedroom had a king-like bedframe, and the wall colour gave it a classy touch. The couple heavily invested in their pieces of furniture.

Watch the video below:

At the time of publication, the video has gathered over 1 500 comments with more than 35 000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Soni_dad said:

"Congratulations. I tap from this huge blessing."

@Amazon queen said:

"Congratulations, I tap into the blessings."

@Amarachi said:

"Congratulations, I tap into this for my family and I."

@Ihotu micky Paul said:

"Just try brightfame paint on that building and thank me later."

@Happykelly38 said:

"Ohh wow, I can't wait to bless my mana with a house of hers and equipment."

@Evans said:

"Congrats, my turn go soon reach amen."

@Paula said:

"I’ll keep congratulating people till it gets to my turn."

@charlesbenjamin024 said:

"Congratulations, and may God continue to bless you the owner."

@itz øluwãåfêmzì official said"

"Congratulations. I pray and hope this will be part of blessings too."

