South African social media users were impressed by footage of a small home being built from the ground up

The clip posted on TikTok shows the different materials and construction stages that went into building the one-bedroom home

According to the post which has gained a lot of traction, the neatly built little abode cost about R22 000 to build

A one-bedroom house may appear small to a normal person; however, a lot of work, materials and money goes into building one.

A 1-bedroom house that cost R22K to build had SA netizens impressed. Image:@keketsomo/TikTok

TikTok user, @keketsomo shared a video showing just how much goes into building a little home. The footage shows a slideshow of the home being built from scratch as various materials are used to create the humble abode.

The final result shows a neatly built house that many netizens seem to approve of. According to the post, the one-bedroom house cost R22 000 to build.

The average cost of building a one-bedroom home in South Africa is R450 000. This is according to Kobo Building, which claims that the cost of building a one-bedroom house depends on where you are building, what kind of materials you use and the size of the property.

Shu! This financially savvy builder saved quite a buck!

Taking to the comments, several peeps commended the builders on a job well done and even expressed that they would love to move into such a house.

Check out the video and the comments below:

Ntlantla Michael said:

“Government should invest in this guy project ways to save with quick results.”

Penelope wrote:

“How much 5 room yooo beautiful work☺️☺️☺️will wait here for price and location.”

mphumzi_knows respond:

“Does this workout cheaper than the traditional block build?”

Joshjoshaa commented:

“Advice. Buy your own material and let someone do the job for you. Its much cheaper faster and accurate than the building blocks.”

PRINCE LEBS replied:

“How much for a 4 room. Tired of wasting money on rent.”

TlouKhaya commented:

“Bulletproof lulala khululeka noma singaqhuma kanjani .”

queenDIVA.. replied:

“Very nice I think this is how I will make my rooms to rent.”

SA Man builds one-room house, proudly shows off finished home in viral TikTok Video

In another story, Briefly News reported that one man, @1issa_m, won over Mzansi with his realness about the circumstances of life. He posted a video showing how his one-room, which was recently built from the foundation up.

The guy mentioned in the video that he is proud even though other people might consider his room small. He expressed that he is still young and that maybe one day he will have a bigger home to brag about, so people can judge if they want.

