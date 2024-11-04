When scouts evaluate a player's potential to become an NBA great, they consider a variety of criteria, including hand size, height, and skills. Some of the biggest hands in NBA history have provided players with a distinct advantage, and they have had better ball control, crisper passes, and improved defence.

While fans may concentrate on a player's physical stature or athletic abilities, their enormous palms can be a valuable advantage. They often impact their total performance and contribute to their success on the court. Here are the top ten NBA players with the biggest hands in history.

The top 10 biggest hands in NBA history

As you will see in this story, some of the players' palms are an incredible 12 inches long, almost a full foot. In contrast, the average adult male's hand measures roughly 7.6 inches. We analyzed credible sources like ESPN and the official NBA website to bring you this list of NBA players with the biggest hands.

Player Basketball career period Tacko Fall 2019 – present Michael Jordan 1984 – 2003 Julius Erving 1971–1987 Xavier Tillman Sr. 2020 – present Noah Vonleh 2014 – present Connie Hawkins 1961 – 1976 Gregory Smith 2011–2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2011 – present Shaquille O'Neal 1992 – 2011 Boban Marjanović 2006 – present

10. Tacko Fall

Height: 7'6"

7'6" Hand size: 10.50/10.50 inches

10.50/10.50 inches Drafted: Undrafted in 2019

Undrafted in 2019 Date of birth: 10 December 1995

10 December 1995 Teams played: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers Honours: None

Tacko Fall, the towering center, has hands believed to be 10.50 inches long, which are critical for his shot-blocking and rebounding abilities. His presence in the paint is intimidating, and he is great at grabbing lobs and finishing around the rim.

Despite not being drafted, he became a fan favourite due to his large size and charisma. Born and nurtured in Dakar, Senegal, his passion for basketball brought him over the ocean to North America.

9. Michael Jordan

Height: 6'6"

6'6" Hand size: 9.75/11.375 inches

9.75/11.375 inches Drafted: 3rd overall in 1984 by the Chicago Bulls

3rd overall in 1984 by the Chicago Bulls Date of birth: February 17, 1963

February 17, 1963 Teams played: Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards Honours: 6× NBA champion, 5× MVP, 14× All-Star

The NBA website states, "By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time." In the 1980s and 1990s, Michael Jordan helped popularise basketball and the NBA around the world, becoming a global cultural phenomenon.

Jordan could palm the basketball with ease, resulting in many spectacular dunks and crucial baskets, most notably in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals, when he scored 39 points and assisted Steve Kerr in hitting "The Last Shot" against the Utah Jazz. Jordan also partnered with Scottie Pippen, resulting in one of sports history's most successful dynasties.

8. Julius Erving

Height: 6'7"

6'7" Hand size: 9.5/11.75 inches

9.5/11.75 inches Drafted: 12th overall in 1972 by the Milwaukee Bucks

12th overall in 1972 by the Milwaukee Bucks Date of birth: February 22, 1950

February 22, 1950 Teams played: Virginia Squires, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers

Virginia Squires, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers Honours: 1× NBA champion, 1× MVP, 16× All-Star

According to ESPN, Dr. J was believed to be able to palm a basketball off the dribble when in junior high school. He possessed a strong grasp of the ball, which was essential during his time.

Some of his most memorable performances came in crucial times, like his famed baseline move in Game 4 of the 1980 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. As per NBA.com, Erving's performance helped the Sixers win 105-102, but the Lakers won the Finals in six games.

7. Xavier Tillman Sr.

Height: 6'8"

6'8" Hand size: 10.25/11.00 inches

10.25/11.00 inches Drafted: 35th overall in 2020 by the Sacramento Kings

35th overall in 2020 by the Sacramento Kings Date of birth: January 12, 1999

January 12, 1999 Teams played: Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics Honours: None

In the 2020 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Tillman with the 35th overall choice. He was almost immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Michigan-born center is one of the few basketball players with a palm length of 10.25 inches or longer.

Tillman spent three and a half seasons with the Grizzlies, and one of his most memorable moments was in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In a series-tying victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Tillman scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Memphis traded Tillman to Boston on February 7, 2024.

6. Noah Vonleh

Height: 6'10"

6'10" Hand size: 9.75/11.75 inches

9.75/11.75 inches Drafted: 9th overall in 2014 by the Charlotte Hornets

9th overall in 2014 by the Charlotte Hornets Date of birth: August 24, 1995

August 24, 1995 Teams played: Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets Honours: None

Noah Vonleh had the largest hand length and widest hand breadth at the 2014 Draft Combine. His 9.75-inch hands enable him to excel at both rebounding and defence.

5. Connie Hawkins

Height: 6'8"

6'8" Hand size: 10.5/11 inches

10.5/11 inches Drafted: Undrafted in 1964

Undrafted in 1964 Date of birth: July 17, 1942

July 17, 1942 Teams played: Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks

Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks Honours: 4× All-Star, Hall of Fame

The iconic LeBron James is the same height as "The Hawk," but he could not compare his palms to the Brooklyn-born legend's. Connie possessed one of, if not the, largest hand lengths in NBA history.

Connie Hawkins' grasp on the ball enabled him to execute some of the most thrilling dunks and layups in the NBA's history. Despite his low production due to injury, Hawkins had a long-lasting impact. The New York City playground legend Connie, was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

4. Gregory Smith

Height: 6'10"

6'10" Hand size: 9.8/12 inches

9.8/12 inches Drafted: Undrafted in 2012

Undrafted in 2012 Date of birth: January 8, 1991

January 8, 1991 Teams played: Houston Rockets, Iowa Energy

Houston Rockets, Iowa Energy Honours: None

Despite not being a household name, Gregory Smith possesses one of the largest palms ever measured at the draft combine. He has the same wingspan as 8'3" Sultan Kösen. This is quite astounding, especially given his height of 6'10". Smith outperforms fellow 2011 draftee Nikola Vučević regarding palm span and length despite Nikola's height of nearly 7'0".

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Height: 6'11"

6'11" Hand size: 9.85/12 inches

9.85/12 inches Drafted: 15th overall in 2013 by the Milwaukee Bucks

15th overall in 2013 by the Milwaukee Bucks Date of birth: 6 December 1994

6 December 1994 Teams played: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Honours: 1× NBA champion, 2× MVP, 8× All-Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the "Greek Freak," has a 12-inch hand span. Giannis' huge hands allow him to dominate in the paint with exceptional ball handling and thunderous dunks.

According to ESPN, in the critical Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, he scored 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. You cannot underestimate his large palms' contribution to that.

2. Shaquille O'Neal

Height: 7'1"

7'1" Hand size: 10.25/12 inches

10.25/12 inches Drafted: 1st overall in 1992 by the Orlando Magic

1st overall in 1992 by the Orlando Magic Date of birth: March 6, 1972

March 6, 1972 Teams played: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics Honours: 4× NBA champion, 3× Finals MVP, 15× All-Star

Shaq compared his palms to Kawhi Leonard on live TV, whose size we know for certain. His hands were significantly larger than Kawhi's. Shaq's hands appear to be at most half an inch longer than Kawhi's.

Their palm spans appear to differ by less than three-quarters of an inch. It is safe to assume Shaq's hand length is between 10 and 10.25 inches, while his hand span is between 11.75 and 12 inches.

His huge palms enabled him to hold the ball easily, resulting in explosive dunks and rebounds. Shaq's renowned relationship with Kobe Bryant (despite their personal differences and disputes) led the Lakers to three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002.

1. Boban Marjanović

Height: 7'4"

7'4" Hand size: 10.75/12 inches

10.75/12 inches Drafted: Not drafted, signed his first NBA contract in 2015 with the San Antonio Spurs

Not drafted, signed his first NBA contract in 2015 with the San Antonio Spurs Date of birth: August 15, 1988

August 15, 1988 Teams played: San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets Honours: None

Boban Marjanović's hands are believed to measure 10.75 to 12 inches. He may have the unofficial record for the largest hands in NBA history and a top 10 ranking globally. His stature is so impressive that he displayed his huge hands in a John Wick film.

Most of the people he has compared hands with have average to below-average palm sizes. In 2016, he was photographed with former teammate Ray McCallum, where his hand rested on Ray's shoulder, appearing noticeably larger than Ray's head.

Frequently asked questions

Large hands can improve ball handling by making griping and controlling the basketball easier. Below are some frequently asked questions from fans to learn more about these extraordinary hand sizes and their impact on NBA careers.

What is Kawhi Leonard's hand size? Kawhi Leonard's hand size measures approximately 9.75/11.375 inches.

Kawhi Leonard's hand size measures approximately 9.75/11.375 inches. How was Wilt Chamberlain's hand size? Wilt Chamberlain had enormous palms that measured about 9.5/11.5 inches.

Wilt Chamberlain had enormous palms that measured about 9.5/11.5 inches. How big are Michael Jordan's hands? Michael Jordan's palm size is approximately 9.75/11.375 inches.

Michael Jordan's palm size is approximately 9.75/11.375 inches. How big are Shaq's hands? Shaquille O'Neal's palms are estimated to be 10.25/12 inches.

The hand sizes of these renowned players show how important grip and control can be in basketball. From crucial shots to overpowering dunks, the players with the biggest hands in NBA history have surely left an indelible mark on the sport.

