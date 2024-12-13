Top 10 most expensive Nike Dunks ever sold: resale prices revealed

Nike Dunks have become some of the most valuable and collectable sneakers globally, with some pairs selling for extraordinary prices. Rare designs, limited releases, and collaborations have made them highly sought after by collectors. Discover the most expensive Nike Dunks ever sold with their resale prices.

The Nike Dunk is among the most popular sneakers, loved by collectors and fans worldwide. According to reports, it takes 27.4% of the global athletic footwear market, and experts expect its market control to remain steady. Some unique pairs are so rare and iconic that they sell for extremely high prices on the resale market.

The most expensive Nike Dunks ever sold

The Nike Dunk has become a coveted sneaker, and some limited-edition models have fetched incredible resale prices. We analyzed credible sources such as StockX and Sotheby's to compile this list of some of the most expensive Nike Dunks and their resale prices.

No. Name Resale price 10 Concepts Nike SB Dunk Low White Lobster (F&F) $16,000 9 Nike SB Dunk Low "Reese Forbes Denim" $16,700 8 Nike SB Dunk Low Pro London $17,500 7 Nike SB Dunk Low Tokyo $31,499 6 Nike SB Dunk Low Staple NYC Pigeon $38,000 5 Nike Dunk High Pro SB Flom $63,000 4 Nike Dunk SB Low Paris $89,109 3 Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Yellow Lobster" $99,000 2 Nike SB Dunk Low Freddy Krueger $138,000 1 Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 With Dunk Sole $675,000

10. Concepts Nike SB Dunk Low White Lobster (F&F)

Release year : 2023

: 2023 Retail price : $110

: $110 Average resale price: $16,000

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "White Lobster" is a very rare Friends & Family (F&F) edition, which means it was produced in minimal numbers, with fewer than 500 pairs made. This sneaker is part of the popular Lobster series.

The Nike SB Dunk Low White Lobster was released on 13 March 2023 and retailed for $110. The sneakers are priced at $16,450 on StockX.

9. Nike SB Dunk Low "Reese Forbes Denim"

Release year : 2002

: 2002 Retail price : $65

: $65 Average resale price: $16,700

The Nike SB Dunk Low Reese Forbes Denim, released in December 2002, is a classic from the early days of Nike SB. Its distinctive light and dark blue denim design, co-created by Reese Forbes, combined with a limited production run of only 444 pairs, makes it highly rare. Originally priced at just $65, it now resells for an impressive $16,700 on average​, as per Sotheby's.

8. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro London

Year of release : 2003

: 2003 Retail price : $60

: $60 Average sale: 17,500

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro London is one of the most sought-after and best sneakers in the Nike SB Dunk series. Released in 2004 as part of the "White Dunk: Evolution of an Icon" exhibition, it represents the city of London and features a design that reflects the urban elegance of the city.

Initially retailing for $65, its extreme rarity—limited to 202 pairs—has made it a grail for collectors, with resale prices soaring to more than $10,000. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro London sells for $17,500 on both Sotheby's and StockX.

7. Nike SB Dunk Low Tokyo

Year of release : 2004

: 2004 Retail price : $60

: $60 Average sale: $31,499

Nike SB Dunk Low Tokyo was released in 2004 and is the first in a series of geographical Dunks, including London, Paris, and NYC Dunks. Unlike other Dunks, it has no Swoosh on the side, making it stand out for its simplicity. Only 202 pairs were made, making it rare and hard to find.

The shoes originally sold for $65 at retail. As of this writing, the shoe is priced at $31,499 on StockX. It was previously sold for $14,000.

6. Nike SB Dunk Low Staple NYC Pigeon

Year of release : 2005

: 2005 Retail price : $200

: $200 Average resale price: $38,000

The Nike Dunk SB Low NYC Pigeon was designed by Jeff Staple and released in 2005. They are one of the most iconic and valuable sneakers ever created. Inspired by the colour palette of NYC pigeons, with a grey and orange colour scheme, only 150 pairs were made, leading to a massive line and a chaotic release that required police intervention.

Due to its extreme rarity and cultural significance, the Pigeon Dunk has sold for as much as $65,000 at auctions, making it a grail among sneaker collectors. The shoes were initially released on 1 March 2005 at a retail price of $200. The sneakers sell for $38,000 on StockX.

5. Nike Dunk High Pro SB Flom

Year of release : 2005

: 2005 Retail price : $125

: $125 Average resale price: $63,000

The Nike Dunk High Pro SB FLOM (For Love or Money) is one of the most coveted sneakers in Nike's history. It was designed by the legendary graffiti artist Futura in 2005, and only three of the 24 pairs created were raffled to the public; the remaining 21 were gifted to friends and family.

The design features currency-inspired motifs across the shoe, symbolising wealth and value. According to Complex, the Nike Dunk High Pro SB FLOM (For Love or Money) was sold for $63,000 during a Sotheby's auction as part of their "Cult Canvas" series, which focused on extremely rare and artistic sneaker collaborations.

4. Nike Dunk SB Low Paris

Year of release : 2003

: 2003 Retail price : $60

: $60 Average sale: $89,109

The Nike SB Dunk Low Paris is a limited-edition basketball sneaker that features cutouts from the art of French expressionist artist Bernard Buffet. Only about 200 pairs of the regular release were made for Nike's travelling White Dunk Exhibition in 2003.

In November 2021, a pair of the Nike SB Dunk Low Paris sold for approximately 143,002 at the London-based reselling store Proxyeed. The owner of Proxyeed, Ryan Thomas Symes, uploaded a screenshot to Instagram with a sale valued at £112,300. He captioned:

Yesterday, we sold what I believe to be the most expensive private shoe sale ever (excluding signed or game-worn Jordans—I could be wrong, so feel free to quote me).

As of this writing, Nike Dunk SB Low Paris sells for $89,109, according to StockX. They were last sold for $17,399.

3. Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low Yellow Lobster

Year of release : 2009

: 2009 Retail price : $110

: $110 Average sale: $99,000

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low Yellow Lobster is a rare and highly sought-after sneaker that debuted in 2009. As part of the Lobster series, it features a vibrant yellow upper with speckled detailing inspired by lobsters' unique shell patterns.

Originally rumoured to be a friends-and-family exclusive, only around 36 pairs were produced, making it one of the rarest entries in the Lobster series. Due to its exclusivity and unique concept, the Yellow Lobster sells for $99,000 on StockX. It was last sold for $30,453.

2. Nike SB Dunk Low Freddy Krueger

Year of release : 2007

: 2007 Retail price : $110

: $110 Average resale price: $138,000

The Nike SB Dunk Low Freddy Krueger is one of Nike's most sought-after sneakers. Released in 2007 as part of a limited-edition series, the design was inspired by the character Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street movies.

Due to licensing issues, the shoe was never officially released to the public. Only a few samples were made available to collectors, and rare pairs have since been sold at high prices. The sneakers are priced at $138,000 on StockX.

1. Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 With Dunk Sole

The Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 with Dunk Sole, sold for $675,000, is one of the rarest dunks and most fascinating pieces in sneaker history. As per Cllct, Michael Jordan wore this pair during the 1986 season at the MECCA Arena in Milwaukee.

At the time, Jordan was recovering from a broken foot, and the sneakers were customised with a broader and softer sole to prevent further injury. Michael Jordan wore these during his comeback, scoring an impressive 28 points in just 26 minutes during the game.

What is the rarest pair of dunks?

The rarest pair of Nike Dunks is the Nike Dunk SB Low Freddy Krueger, with a price averaging $138,000. These popular sneakers were never released to the public due to a copyright dispute, making them incredibly scarce.

What is Nike's highest price?

According to Sotheby’s International Realty, Nike's most expensive sneakers ever sold are part of the Dynasty Collection, which fetched an impressive $8 million at auction. This collection includes eight game-worn pairs of Air Jordans from various NBA seasons worn by Michael Jordan himself.​

What is the most expensive shoe ever?

The Dynasty Collection, which went for approximately 8 million, is the most expensive shoe ever sold, and the Game-Worn Air Jordan 13 fetched $2.2 million at auction.​

What is the most popular dunk?

The Nike Dunk is a popular shoe with many styles, including the Panda, Pigeon, and SB Dunk.

What Nike shoes cost $1 million?

The most notable pair is the Nike "Moon Shoe," which sold for $1.47 million at auction in 2019. Other expensive Nike shoes include Air Jordan 13s, which sold for $2.2 million, and Flu Game Air Jordan 12s, which sold for $1.3 million.

Nike is among the most famous and significant names in the sports footwear industry worldwide. Over the years, the American company has released numerous types of iconic sneakers that are in high demand and fetch a fortune in the market. Above are some of the most expensive Nike Dunks ever sold and their resale prices.

