Andrea Dondolo Answers Her Ancestral Calling: "You Can Run But Can't Hide"

Veteran Mzansi actress Andrea Dondolo is now a sangoma after completing her ancestral journey recently

The thespian took to social media to share a snap of herself with other sangomas dancing at her graduation

Andrea is known in the country for her roles on shows such as The Queen, Stokvel, Isidima and Home Affairs, among others

Actress Andrea Dondolo has answered her ancestral calling and is now a proud sangoma. She is the latest Mzansi celeb to open up about her spiritual journey.

Andrea took to social media to share her story with her followers. She said she had been running away from accepting her gift but has finally accepted it.

Andrea is known in Mzansi for her roles in The Queen, Stokvel, Isidima and as Nandi in Home Affairs. She took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself doing the ancestral dance with other sangomas.

According to ZAlebs, she wrote:

"Only now I get it. Our destinies are written in the stars and when the time comes one has to heed the call and surrender... You can run but can't hide from your shadow."

Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa answers her calling

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela. The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony.

She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her posts: "Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the snap:

"Thank you for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

Skeem Saam's Mlungisi Mathe becomes a sangoma

In other news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actor Mlungisi Mathe has joined a list of Mzansi stars who have accepted their calling to become a sangoma. The star, who portrays the character of Emkay in the telenovela, revealed that he is already a practising sangoma.

He shared that he took his time to accept the calling because he had no idea what was happening to him. In a recent interview with Daily Sun, Mlungisi opened up about his gift of healing people.

