Nyan Nyan presenter Luyanda Potwana has packed up his life and made the move to the United Kingdom

Taking to social media to bid farewell to his home, Luyanda shared his story, making it known that the city of Johannesburg holds a dear place in his heart

Fans were taken aback by Luyanda’s post and took to the comment section to wish him all the best in this new chapter

Nyan Nyan presenter Luyanda Potwana is taking on the world! Bidding farewell to his loyal viewers, family, friends and home, Luyanda recently packed up and set off on his journey to London.

'Nyan Nyan' presenter Luyanda Potwana has announced that his time as a presenter for the show is up. Image: @ luyandapotwana

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with mixed emotions, Luyanda explained how back in 2005 he moved to Johannesburg with no money and big dreams, a leap of faith that definitely paid off.

“In 2005, around the Easter Holidays - I took a very brave decision. I took a City to City bus and came to Johannesburg. I had no money, no clear plan and no plan B. I only had a dream - a dream of being on television.”

Having bagged the gig on Nyan Nyan, Luyanda was able to fulfil his onscreen dreams and make a name for himself that he has now taken abroad, reported ZAlebs.

With a heavy heart, Luyanda said goodbye to the city of Johannesburg, thanking it for all that it taught him. Mzansi will always be Luyanda’s home, he will never forget his roots.

My guy, we wish you well!

Luyanda posted:

Fans flocked to the comment section of Luyanda’s post to wish him well. Peeps also let Luyanda know that his story is inspiring and his presence will be missed.

@luyandah_ngcobo posted:

“Your passion to make a difference in the world is unbelievable. You put your heart and soul into your endeavours and surpass any personal goal you could have set. I'm inspired Sir .”

@mazet381 is going to miss him:

“Farewell to you sir, you'll be missed ❤️❤️❤️”

@pulengmemela wished Luyanda well:

“God of mercy upon your life bhuti.”

Source: Briefly.co.za