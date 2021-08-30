'Nyan Nyan' Spin Off for Married Couples Announced: "The Way I Love This Show"

Nyan Nyan's spin off which is aimed at helping married couples solve their intimacy problems has been announced

The new show Nyan Nyan Late Edition will be hosted by current Nyan Nyan presenter Luyanda Potwana and Dr Nomcebo Mthembu

According to Phil Mphela, the programme is set to air for the first time on SABC 1 on Tuesday, 7 September

Nyan Nyan's spin off dedicated to married couples has been announced. The new show titled Nyan Nyan Late Edition will be hosted by current Nyan Nyan presenter Luyanda Potwana and Dr Nomcebo Mthembu.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to social media to share the news. Phil posted a snap of Luyanda and Dr Mthembu. He said the new programme is aimed at helping married and committed couples to engage on their intimacy issues.

'Nyan Nyan' spin off presenters Luyanda Potwana and Dr Nomcebo Mthembu. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

According to ZAlebs, Phil said the new show will premiere on SABC 1 on Tuesday, 7 September. Tweeps took to the star's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Mnumzana_Hlubi wrote:

"Hopefully he wont say 'mxelele lanto ubundixelela yona'."

@Xolani_khabazel commented:

"Imagine putting a carpet over a tilled floor... That's exactly what SABC 1 has done. Unnecessary edition to Nyan Nyan. Luyanda Potwana was killing it alone so why add someone else?"

@lulushezi said:

"The problem with Nyan Nyan is that all the couples' relationship are actually toxic and very dangerous. The platform itself is fine, but you never find couples who aren't abusing, cheating, alcoholic etc. I doubt the sex version will feature more stable couples."

@Noma_Sibanyoni commented:

"The way I love this show."

@Great_lioness added:

"This show has been successful for years now."

