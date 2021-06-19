One man's conduct came under question after a video he took, showing him empty a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label scotch into a pool, quickly went viral

His conduct attracted plenty of attention as social media users had mixed responses to the video

The Property Guy may have felt justified in his actions as he tweeted that he had informed his client that he does not consume alcohol

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video of a man emptying an expensive bottle of whiskey into a swimming pool has gone viral on social media.

The user, Property Guy, took a video of himself downing an entire bottle of a costly Johnnie Walker Black Label scotch into the murky waters of a pool.

A disgruntled man took to social media before letting loose by emptying a bottle of Johnnie Walker out into a pool. Image: @Thakhani_R/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

He captioned the video:

"So, my client gifted me this even though I told him that I don’t drink."

Many users were left bewildered by the man's actions with many questioning his general lack of appreciation towards an act of kindness. Some even suggested that he could have sold it and cashed in on it instead of wasting it.

But people would be forgiven for being presumptuous over @Thakhani_R's behaviour as he may have been upset over his client giving him the bottle, even though he'd informed them that he is a non-drinker.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Twitter users in their feels

Here are just some of the reactions from users:

@XolaniMbatha96

"You could've sold that bottle, take the money and pay the pool maintenance specialists to clean that ... filthy pool."

@DracoBucs

"I don't consume alcohol, I currently have over 8 wine bottles that I received from my clients ... whenever I have guests, I give them away."

@MikirosG

"It's one thing if the client didn't know that u were a non-drinker but when you specifically told them you don't drink, and they buy you alcohol, it's really not cool; can't say I wouldn't have done the same."

@Thabang_TheBang

"So how will the client feel after seeing this video? You're an attention seeker. This is very stupid!"

"Iyoh": Man splashes R70k on 1 night's booze, Mzansi can’t deal

An unidentified spender bought R70 000 worth of liquor, left a generous tip of R4 000 and has the receipts to prove it. Heading online to share a snap of the stiff bill, the big spender instantly got tongue waggings.

Looking at the lengthy damage, it's quite obvious the evening was one glamorous affair. Included in the bill are, among other items, nine bottles of Veuve Rich worth R17 550 and one bottle of imported Rosè worth R14 000.

In their usual pattern of producing mixed reactions, some social media users condemned the individual's irresponsible spending. Others, still, clapped back at the haters and celebrated the gentleman for having a little fun.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za