‘Iyoh’: Man Splashes R70k on One Night's Booze, Mzansi Can’t Deal

A local man has certainly left Mzansi with jaws dropping after sharing what he spent in one evening on alcohol purchases

The unidentified spender bought R70 000 worth of liquor and left a R4 000 tip and has the receipts to prove it, heading online to share a snap of the robust bill

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the clip with many criticising the reckless spending

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It seems Mzansi's party-goers are not sparing any expense this winter season with one man splurging an incredible R70 000 on one night's alcoholic beverages.

One local man is certainly living large. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter, @Keepdedicating/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The lengthy receipt

The startling receipt of his transactions was shared by the executive of Black Twitter himself, @AdvoBarryRoux, who simply captioned the post:

"Iyho."

Looking at the lengthy account, it's clear the evening was certainly a glamorous affair. Included in the bill are, among other items, nine bottles of Veuve Rich worth a whopping R17 550 and one bottle of imported Rosè worth a massive R14 000.

The person who paid the bill also left a great R4 000 tip for the staff, who must have been very pleased.

Social media reactions

Many social media users condemned the irresponsible spending when so many struggling South Africans could have put the thousands of rands to more critical use. Still, others clapped back at the haters and celebrated the gentleman for having a little fun.

Check out some of the comments below:

@givengirl said:

"People are very Irresponsible with money, when some students are struggling with fees yeah ne!!"

@Libulel3_mbete said:

"No matter how rich I get, I'm not spending 70K on alcohol, never."

@MaziVaal said:

"Poor man's mentality, you don't see millionaires doing this."

@Mzwesh26041337 said:

"That's madness. Only black people can do this, we are lost as a black nation."

@enock39 said:

"These people, they will never help the poor brother but rather spend R70k ko stupid alcohol."

@khweranaRonewa_ said:

"Bro it's their money, you don't tell them what to do with it... and it's not their fault that those people are poor."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In more news related to the sale of booze in Mzansi, Briefly News previously reported that BP is adding more variety to its services and has started stocking wine on its shelves with plans on selling "wine on the go" in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

It is the first petrol station to be awarded a liquor licence and the petrol giant has plans on expanding the concept, but has not named the stores it plans to use.

Alcohol restrictions have been tightened as South Africa moves into Alert Level 3 as the third wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps across the country

A partnership with Pick n Pay

The wine would be stocked in the Pick n Pay express shelves of the store as part of the 13-year-partnership between the grocery store and BP.

With 500 stations across the country, this concept could change the landscape of petrol stations in the country with more of them offering alcohol according to Business Insider.

Petrol stations, alcohol and driving

Pairing petrol stations and alcohol might seem like a strange combination to some people. Particularly when the new zero-tolerance alcohol law comes into effect.

South Africa's new drunk-driving regulations take effect this month and you won't be allowed behind the wheel after only one drink. Getting behind the wheel is still permitted if your blood alcohol level is less than 0.05g per 100ml.

By limiting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0%, the new National Road Traffic Amendment Act completely outlaws all motor vehicle operators from consuming alcohol on South African public roadways.

There's more clarity on the rules now

According to a report by IOL, this has major consequences for South African motorists.

If you have even one drink and get into an accident, you will not only be breaking the law, but it will also have a significant influence on your insurance, cautions Wynand van Vuuren, King Price's customer experience partner.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za