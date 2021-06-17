BP Is Changing With the Times, Starts Selling Wine at Petrol Stations

BP will be making big changes to its product line as alcohol goes on sale at a select number of stores with plans for expansion in Gauteng and the Western Cape

The petrol giant has 500 stores across South Africa and is continuing with its partnership with Pick n Pay

This comes as alcohol rules become stricter in South Africa, particularly with the Covid-19 restrictions on alcohol sales

BP is adding more variety to its shelves and has started stocking wine on its shelves with plans on selling "wine on the go" in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

It is the first petrol station to be awarded a liquor license and the petrol giant has plans on expanding the concept but has not named the stores it plans to use.

Alcohol restrictions have been tightened as South Africa moves into Alert Level 3 as the third wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps across the country.

A partnership with Pick n Pay

The wine would be stocked in the Pick n Pay express shelves of the store as part of the 13-year-partnership between the grocery store and BP.

With 500 stations across the country, this concept could change the landscape of petrol stations in the country with more of them offering alcohol according to Business Insider.

Petrol stations, alcohol and driving

Pairing petrol stations and alcohol might seem like a strange combination to some people. Particularly when the new zero-tolerance alcohol law comes into effect.

South Africa's new drunk-driving regulations take effect this month and you won't be allowed behind the wheel after only one drink. Getting behind the wheel is still permitted if your blood alcohol level is less than 0.05g per 100ml.

By limiting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0%, the new National Road Traffic Amendment Act completely outlaws all motor vehicle operators from consuming alcohol on South African public roadways.

There's more clarity on the rules now

According to a report by IOL, this has major consequences for South African motorists.

If you have even one drink and get into an accident, you will not only be breaking the law, but it will also have a significant influence on your insurance, cautions Wynand van Vuuren, King Price's customer experience partner.

Long-term benefits of the new law

According to Van Vuuren, while the new rule may lower the number of accidents caused by drunk driving, it will not have an immediate impact on insurance rates. Bottom line: If you're going to drink alcohol, be sure you have a way to get home.

Some insurance providers offer a taxi service, such as King Price, which offer customers the 'king's cab' service to safely transport the motorist and their vehicle home when driving is not advised, says Van Vuuren in a report by News24.

Diplomats ejected for illegal alcohol sales

South Africa has expelled a number of Malawian diplomats after they were caught selling duty-free alcohol. This follows the discharge of 12 Lesotho diplomats. The diplomats were given 72 hours to leave Mzansi.

The SA government unveiled the illegal alcohol trade where they were caught misusing their diplomatic privileges by selling duty-free alcohol for extra money. Just before the weekend, the Malawian Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the diplomats would have action taken against them.

The other diplomats from 10 different countries include Burundi, Guinea and Rwanda. There are over 200 diplomats expected to be expelled from the country over the next few weeks. The duty-free scandal reportedly amounts to millions of rands.

