Diplomats Expelled From SA for Abusing Power by Illegally Selling Alcohol

A number of African diplomats have been kicked out of South Africa after they were caught misusing their privileges by selling alcohol

Their countries of origin include Lesotho, Malawi, Burundi, Guinea and Rwanda with Malawi's government passing their regrets on to Mzansi for their diplomats' actions

Reports have revealed that there are over 200 diplomats expected to be booted out of the country in the upcoming weeks for their duty-free alcohol sales

South Africa has expelled a number of Malawian diplomats after they were caught selling duty-free alcohol. This follows the discharge of 12 Lesotho diplomats. The diplomats were given 72 hours to leave Mzansi.

The SA government unveiled the illegal alcohol trade where they were caught misusing their diplomatic privileges by selling duty-free alcohol for extra money. Just before the weekend, the Malawian Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the diplomats would have action taken against them.

The other diplomats from 10 different countries include Burundi, Guinea and Rwanda. There are over 200 diplomats expected to be expelled from the country over the next few weeks. The duty-free scandal reportedly amounts to millions of rands.

According to IOL, 17 diplomats were asked to leave last week. Some of these include the daughter of late Malawian president Bingu Wa Mutharika, Duwa. The Malawian government also expressed their regrets to Mzansi over to the actions of the diplomats.

News24 reported that before the expulsion of the diplomats, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) discovered a tax-dodging racket whereby the diplomats allegedly bought massive amounts of alcohol from duty-free traders to sell it in Mzansi. SARS stated that they cheated tax collectors out of an estimated R100 million per month.

