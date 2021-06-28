Reactions as Granny Steals Show With Amazing Legwork in Contest With Young Man

Despite being blind, a grandmother wowed social media users with her amazing legwork as she competed with a young man on the dance floor

The grandmother has proven that happiness comes from within; many can't believe that the woman is blind

In the video, people cheered the granny on as she proved to them that she could be old in body but she is definitely young at heart

An adorable video has emerged on social media in which a blind grandmother could be seen displaying amazing dancing skills as she competed with a young man.

In the adorable video that was shared on Instagram by @dancegodlloyd, the granny proved to the audience that old people also know how to have fun.

The blind granny wowed many with her amazing dancing skills. Photo credit: @dancegodlloyd

The grandmother's dance steps thrilled the onlookers who kept cheering her on as they were being entertained.

Sharing the video, @dancegodlloyd wrote:

"Would you believe if I told you she’s blind? This is what I use my purpose for #Dancegod #Akwantuo is coming."

Many people can't believe it

@tessy_diamond said:

"I won’t believe o, cos how did she see that dance step to learn it..."

1rjz commented:

"God bless you."

@crisswaddle wrote:

"Such a positive spirit you both have, God bless you brother, for making her happy."

@drlouisa_s said:

"Watched this over and over. Love it!"

@pink_rob_bakery

"U made me cry today. I miss my wonderful granny who is late. God bless you bro,l actually remember how I used to dance with her, it been 15 yrs now."

