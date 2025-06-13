You may have seen the news that South Africa’s first AI has landed. It’s called KAIIA and is apparently modelled on Mzansi culture, purpose built around localised nuance and fluent in all 11 languages.

South Africa’s new AI platform has landed Image: Supplied

The leaked video resembles a high-tech product launch that has people on the edge of their seats to learn more about the platform. According to a statement released earlier this week, full details on KAIIA are set to be released on June 24th.

However, it looks like things may have gotten out of hand for the AI as it seems to have gone rogue in it’s very first week and appears to be completely preoccupied with food.

Tech influencers from Aki Anistasiou, Mack Carter (@mackie7000), Bongani Moropa (@bongunhni) and Gift Ndou( LaChief ) have been seen posting videos about the AI speculating on the platform’s unusual behaviour

Safe to say, our curiosity is piqued.

