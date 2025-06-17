South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently marked another milestone in her life

The controversial YouTuber revealed that she was celebrating 30 days of sobriety in June 2025

The star also shared that her decision to stop the consumption of alcohol was because it affected her work and productivity

Mihlali Ndamase celebrated her sobriety. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Hmmm, celebrities are all on a mission to embark on their sobriety journey. The South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently marked her special life milestone.

According to Buzzlifenews, Ndamase, who is allegedly dating Dubai-based Nigerian football player Toluwalase Arokodare, reportedly celebrated 30 days of sobriety; however, this wasn't the first time the YouTuber had done this, but it seems like she is serious about leaving alcohol completely.

Mihlali further mentioned how alcohol has always affected her work and productivity, and that it would do her good if she were to steer away from alcohol and live a sober life.

She said:

"Alcohol detracts from my work and productivity. I spend a considerable amount of money; it’s a waste. I now wake up rejuvenated and have more time to be productive in my work. If I can manage 30 days, I can manage another 30 days and a lifetime.

"People can have fun without being drunk. Please don’t make me regret opening up to you guys. I did it for a month without being policed, and I can do it for another month and another. I know why I quit and what impact it’s had on my life. I don’t need discouraging remarks, and yes, I am being sensitive about it because this is something that’s very close to my heart."

Bala embarks on fitness journey

The media personality, who was previously married to Moshe Ndiki, revealed that he began his 30-day body transformation challenge.

"This is me. Raw, real, and ready to take on the next chapter of my transformation. Today marks the beginning of my 30-day body transformation challenge. It’s not just about physical change but about embracing discipline, pushing limits, and honouring the body God has blessed me with."

Bala said he is committed to completing this journey as he will be showing up for himself and stepping out of his comfort zone.

"For me, this journey is a reflection of my commitment to health, wellness, and living with intention. It’s about showing up for myself every day, knowing that growth happens when we step out of our comfort zones."

Phelo Bala encouraged everybody who also committed themselves to a certain programme to continue, as they are not alone.

