Media personality Phelo Bala has revealed that he has completed his six-month substance abuse recovery programme

The Bala Brothers reality TV star did not disclose where the programme took place, however he shared his certificate which was awarded in April 2025

As Bala embarked on a fitness journey, fans encouraged him to keep going and have shared some wholesome words

South African reality TV star Phelo Bala is in a celebratory mode after he completed an important milestone in his sobriety journey.

Phelo Bala successfully completes substance abuse programme

The Bala Brothers reality TV star took to Instagram to share that he had completed a substance abuse recovery programme, which was for six months. Bala shared his certificate on Instagram, and it shows that it was awarded to him on 27 April 2025.

He did not disclose where the programme took place or through which organisation.

Phelo also revealed that he has embarked on a fitness and wellness programme as he is committed to continuing his transformation journey.

Bala embarks on fitness journey

The media personality, who was previously married to Moshe Ndiki, revealed that he began his 30-day body transformation challenge.

"This is me. Raw, real, and ready to take on the next chapter of my transformation. Today marks the beginning of my 30-day body transformation challenge. It’s not just about physical change but about embracing discipline, pushing limits, and honouring the body God has blessed me with."

Bala said he is committed to completing this journey as he will be showing up for himself and stepping out of his comfort zone.

"For me, this journey is a reflection of my commitment to health, wellness, and living with intention. It’s about showing up for myself every day, knowing that growth happens when we step out of our comfort zones."

Phelo Bala encouraged everybody who also committed themselves to a certain programme to continue as they are not alone.

"If you’re on a similar path—whether it’s fitness, sobriety, faith, or self-discovery—know that you’re not alone. Let’s walk this road together, one day at a time. Stay tuned for updates, progress, and lessons along the way. Let’s inspire each other to be the best versions of ourselves!"

Fans encourage Phelo Bala

Fans flooded Phelo's comments with messages of encouragement:

Life_with_letho exclaimed:

"Get it! Get it!"

Nalediboltina said:

"I’m so proud of you!"

I_am_jaefit encouraged:

"We are in your corner!!! Masambe!"

Makalwazi1 said:

"We are here to love and support you, Phelo, as your fans."

therealsio_18 exclaimed:

"You’re doing great. Keep going! I am super proud of you, buddy."

