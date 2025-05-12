A former Skeem Saam actor opened up about the alleged exploitation he experienced at the show

Thabo Masoga revealed that he was asked to write a script for the show and alluded to having been used

Sadly, it seems peeps don't remember Masoga, meanwhile, others claimed he was offered an opportunity and failed to take it

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabo Masoga seemingly accused the show of exploitation. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

Haibo! Not Skeem Saam being accused of exploiting its cast! One actor is finally ready to talk about what they went through on the show.

Skeem Saam actor speaks out

Skeem Saam is topping social media trends after a former actor opened up about their experiences on the show.

Thabo Masoga, who played Ananias the landlord opposite Leshole and the late Big Boy (Charles Maja) Mabitsela, revealed he was once asked to write a script for a show despite not being a writer for it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This industry uses a lot of people. There are stories that I have written and have seen on television. I won't mention them because I do not want to fight people. You submit a script to someone, and then they will shoot it in KZN in IsiZulu to try and shift the focus.

"I wasn’t even their writer, but they asked me to write a script. I felt like they were using me."

Thabo Masoga alluded to once having been exploited by 'Skeem Saam' producers. Image: Zebediela Voice

Source: Facebook

Without mentioning names, Masoga further claimed that he had written many scripts that were used without his knowledge or consent, without even getting a cent. He says that's how the industry works and that producers take advantage of people:

"Ninety-nine per cent of the stories people see on television are not the current producers’ original concepts."

Having retired from the spotlight, Briefly News reported that Masoga now works at a bank in Zebediela Plaza as a security guard.

The publication further revealed that Masoga sold four of his five cars to produce shows, and was in desperate need of donations for an eye surgery.

Here's what Mzansi said about Thabo Masoga's allegations

Netizens turned on Masoga and claimed he ruined an opportunity to become a scriptwriter:

itradepropfirm said:

"He had an opportunity to show that he can provide value post just being an actor, and didn’t take the opportunity?"

UselessCyril wrote:

"This is not exploitation, but an opportunity for growth. Had he taken that opportunity, he would still be employed thereafter as a writer or have written his own show instead of squealing about being a security guard. We're too obsessed with exploitation, it blinds us to opportunities.

yim_uthando argued:

"He missed an opportunity because of pride."

Mzansi called out former 'Skeem Saam' actor Thabo Masoga for "missing an opportunity" to write for the series. Image: MY CITY.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, others claimed not to remember Masoga:

Ntobeko2mbeza said:

"I’ve been watching Skeem Saam for years, but I don’t know this guy."

LEBZ_ wrote:

"Who is this man? He's lying about Skeem Saam."

thamaga_KT was confused:

"Never seen this guy on Skeem Saam tbh."

uSiyasigisa added:

"Bro, I'm so lost, I've watched Skeem Saam from the days Tbose were involved in a car accident, and don't remember this fellow."

Lerato Nxumalo lands new role

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Nxumalo's new role in an exciting telenovela.

This comes nearly a year after the actress took a break from showbiz to be a full-time content creator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News