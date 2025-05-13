A young South African man started a heartwarming series on TikTok to uplift others

The youngster is on a mission to heal a billion hearts by sharing some of his life experiences

Social media users were inspired by his recent video, where he opened up about developing the ability to be disliked

A youngster on TikTok touched many hearts when he shared how people could liberate themselves from the opinions of others.

He shared a personal story to show his successful journey of letting go of the fear of being perceived.

Man shares personal story

A young South African man, Andile, hopped on TikTok to inspire people. The chap started a series, Healing a Billion Hearts to uplift others.

In a recent video, he talked about the importance of freeing oneself from the opinions of others and shared his personal story of how he was able to break free:

“You have to develop the ability to be disliked, therefore, you outgrow and free yourself of the opinions of others. I’ve had friends who told me that my childishness is the reason why I have never had sex. You don’t know how much confidence in me I’ve lost from that one thing alone, and looking back, I’d be free to do anything I want.”

Andile did not let that one statement break him, instead, it empowered him to be himself without the slightest care for what the next person thought about him. The young man’s words touched 93.5K people who watched the now-viral video.

Andile shared:

“I didn’t know that arrogant people focused on the flaws of others, while weak people focus on their insecurities, but strong people focus on their strengths.”

He captioned his well-performing clip:

“Day 31: You have to develop the ability to be disliked.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi inspired by young man

Social media users were touched by Andile’s words and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Kheleke Ethata said:

“One thing I have noticed about people who call me childish is that when it is time to have an intellectual conversation, they go silent. At times, I am just accommodating their level of thinking.”

@nicoleadam008 confessed:

“I’m still learning how to love myself day by day.”

@Lee.shae commented:

“This is beautiful, please keep these coming.”

@Mishie💕🫶🏻 wrote:

“I’m learning every day to be by myself, and learning how to love myself better. Thank you, Andile.”

@Ihatebananas Mqalu said:

“Shakespeare, my brother. We need to have conversations whereby I’m just taking notes and you’re doing the speaking.”

@Rumbidzaiiiiii❤️suggested:

“I think it’s time for you to write a book.”

