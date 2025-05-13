A single mother was not impressed by a comment left by a stranger on one of her TikTok videos

The mom of two shared her thoughts with the woman who called her out, and it trended online

South Africans were against her views and backed up the other lady who made the controversial comments

A mother of two was ticked off by a stranger who left a comment about her living situation on one of her videos.

A woman from Gqeberha clapped back at a stranger online. Image: @siwe8126

Source: TikTok

The single parent responded with a video where she shared her thoughts on the intrusive message.

Woman shamed for living in shack

A single mother, Siwe, from Gqeberha shared a vlog of herself on her way to collect her mother from the bus station. The lady filmed herself coming back home from her boyfriend’s place, a walking distance from her home.

She vlogged her trip home, where she caught her kids on camera and her humble living situation. Siwe lives with her sister, who also has two children.

South Africans were amazed by their lifestyle and flocked to the comments section to discuss it. The clip was her best-performing video on her TikTok and received a lot of engagement.

The vlog generated over 100K views after it was posted on the 3rd of May. One comment from the post ticked the single mother off. A lady who goes by @user1684149357379 wrote:

“Why do you keep having so many children while you’re living in a shack? You can see that life is already hard. You will then turn around and blame the government.”

Siwe was not impressed with the comment and responded with a video three days ago:

“There’s no way. Your question is too harsh, you’re asking nonsense. Who told you that we only live in a shack? Don’t come here all crazy in the morning. What if we came from the village with our kids? You have nothing, don’t ask me stupid questions.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s lifestyle

South Africans were against Siwe’s views and thought the controversial comment was valid. Siwe recently closed her TikTok comments, but Briefly managed to get a few:

A Mzansi lady defended herself online. Image: @siwe8126

Source: TikTok

@Theresa Ratsupa told the woman:

“The truth hurts, even if you can insult the person, it's the truth.”

@Naletsana agreed with the TikTok user who asked the question:

“The truth hurts even if you can insult the person, it's the truth.”

@Norma Dlamini realised that Mzansi was not on Siwe’s side:

“The comment section just took a different direction.”

3 More stories related to socioeconomic issues by Briefly News

A young South African man hopped on TikTok to share how and why he thinks South Africa is about to be a first world country soon.

South Africans were amazed by a 37-year-old mother of nine children who begged the government for financial assistance.

A young South African gent shared his traumatising experience of growing up poor in a detailed TikTok video. Mzansi was pained to hear the raw story.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News