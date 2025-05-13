A young South African fashionista gave her mother an extreme makeover and dressed her in her clothes

The woman’s transformation amazed many Mzansi people after her daughter turned her into an older version of herself

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on the now-viral TikTok video

A creative South African woman played dress up with her mom and amazed many people.

She styled her mother and showed off her great work in a now-viral TikTok video that generated over half a million views.

Lady gives mom a makeover

A young woman from Johannesburg wowed the internet when she reposted a cool video of her mom on Mother’s Day. The youngster cut back her mom’s age by giving her a makeover and dressing her in her clothes.

The fashionista has an edgy style and was able to transfer it to her mother, who rocked it quite well. The mom looked happier in her new and temporary look compared to her original clothes.

She was dressed in an all-black outfit: a mini skirt, boots, waistcoat, sunglasses, and a handbag, and accessorised with black headphones. The woman looked like the new hot girl in college, and her attitude gave off just that.

South Africans gave the look a major thumbs up and shared lovely comments. One Mzansi lady loved the look so much that she wished the woman, @🖤naserian📸, was her stepmom and jokingly said:

“Your dad deserves better. Leave this one for my dad.”

The proud daughter captioned her post:

“Turning my mom into me. In honour of Mother’s Day, here's à repost of my favourite video of my mom.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by mom’s transformation

Social media users loved the new look and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1.2K comments:

@Maggie was amazed:

“Wow, clothes really can age us.”

@Mhodi 🇧🇼 hyped the look:

“She is a baddie, she knows she is a 10.”

@Bennet wondered:

“Is her marriage to your Dad that serious?”

@Josh was wowed:

“OMG, your mom literally turned into your sister.”

@Franca Chiamaka B.D Feb 17 pointed out:

“The beauty that our mothers hide under their wrappers needs to be revealed seriously.”

@more_of_Hilly🪷 said:

“I need 50 of you to join me in convincing my mum to do this trend.”

@Chocolate Diaries 💕🇳🇬 realised:

“If our mothers dress like this, we won’t have a chance.”

@The Farmer Girl shared:

“This challenge is getting more and more interesting, I love it.”

@Jardey said:

“I screamed. Hi, tell your mum I love her.”

