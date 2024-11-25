A babe showed huns an affordable way to get gorgeous hair without breaking the bank, and they loved it

The young woman ordered her wig from one of the leading Chinese retail groups, Shein, and was happy with what she got

Social media users flooded her comment section asking many questions, including the hairpiece's code, as many wished to buy it

A young lady showed off her stunning weave from Shein, which she received nine days after ordering. Image:@michellemaps8

The beauty of social media platforms such as TikTok and others is that many use them to share helpful information such as product reviews, making it easy for others to buy products online afterwards.

One lady did that by showing off a beautiful wig she bought from Shein for a little over R1k on her TikTok account under her handle @michellemaps8.

The gorgeous weave grande reveal

The lady turns around in the clip, showing off her bouncy 28-inch weave. The wig is custom-made and priced at R1,200 before adding R450 custom fees. The babe looks completely pleased and shares in her caption that the wig was worth it.

Mzansi huns ask more info about the hair

After watching the video, many women took to the comment section, wanting to know how long it took for the weave to arrive. Others asked what quality type the hair was, and some thanked the lady for the weave plug.

User @milk_c05 said:

"After a few installs o bowe otlo refa review… 😌😌"

User @dimakatso_M asked:

"Inches and price? How much were they?😂 N code yona🥴?"

User @Londekamathe declared:

"I'm ordering this, lol. I don't care what the customs will say."

User @Syabulela_mnisy noted:

"Hey, I think I saw your review😂, very good."

User @Refilwe Matsimela said:

"Wow😍 plug with the code, please."

User @Duduzile Mosoeu added:

"So beautiful 😍 and your skin 🥵🥵🥵"

