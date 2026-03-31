South African actress Buhle Samuels stole hearts when she twerked recently for her online followers

Samuels always trends for her sultry pictures where she shows her body, leaving many of her fans gushing

Her latest post sparked mixed reactions from the online community, with people questioning her motives

Buhle Samuels put her twerking skills to the test, and she received mixed reactions. Image: Buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango star Buhle Samuels knows what it takes to cause a frenzy online. One post about her body is enough to set the timeline on fire.

SA shares thoughts on Buhle's twerk video

In a viral video posted by @TheFixer000, which was captioned, "Buhle Samuels twerking," the star can be seen teasing her fans with a young twerk, as she flaunts her behind.

The majority of people who commented on the post gushed over Buhle Samuel's banging body.

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@Rawlings_Khoza gushed:

"Saw her in person at a Jimmy’s once, what a gorgeous woman".

@Reignah61274 gushed:

"Maqinase… beautiful body by the way. Very beautiful."

However, a handful of them also slammed Buhle for what they perceive to be thirst-trapping. Below are some of the comments.

@Kahlis_8 joked:

"My Queen is asking me why King’s of Jo’Burg keeps popping up on our Netflix continue watching."

@Ntokozo_Dlukula asked:

"Do people ever worry about how their kids will think of them when they come across their mothers on the internet in the future?"

@koekemoer_no1 stated:

"From being a great actor on muvhango to thirst-trapping, clearly she got the role by using it on that show. No brains whatsoever."

@BlackAn65843366 shared:

"Every beautiful girl with a beautiful body thinks acting stupid in public is a good thing."

@whatalongday607 laughed:

"Her drunk self is hilarious. Whenever I see her, I remember that VN when she was drunk with her ex-husband in the car."

@mandem_l01 said:

"That fake smile/laughter these girls do after twerking is that supposed to dilute the embarrassment."

Watch the X video below:

Buhle's legal drama with ex tops trends

Meanwhile, Buhle previously trended for her case against her partner, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, after she allegedly got a protection order against him.

In screenshots shared by controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, Samuels said their relationship was abusive. The contents of their relationship made headlines after she claimed that Mqokiyana wanted to have a baby with her.

In the X posts, Musa Khawula wrote, "In an ongoing case of physical abuse, emotional abuse, economic abuse, and intimidation between Buhle Samuels and Asavela Mnqithi's ex-husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, Buhle Samuels reveals that Vuyisa Mqokiyana wanted to impregnate her as a further ploy to control her. Buhle Samuels also says Vuyisa Mqokiyana used and discarded her."

Buhle Samuels went viral after she allegedly opened a case against her former partner. Image: Buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Buhle's snatched body trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Buhle Samuels once again caught the internet's attention with her stunning figure.

Buhle posted steamy photos flaunting her snatched body on a boat while on vacation. Her bathing suit photos served beauty and fashion, and her followers are enjoying the vacation content.

Source: Briefly News