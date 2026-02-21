South African actress Buhle Samuels has reportedly made some allegations against her former partner, Vuyisa Mqokiyana

The former Muvhango actress opened a protection order against the businessman, who was married to Asavela Mngqithi

Mzansi has offered their differing opinions on the matter, with some showing sympathy, while others were judgmental

The contents of Buhle Samuels’ case against Vuyisa Mqokiyana have gone viral. Image: Buhlesamuels

Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels has reportedly opened a protection order against her former partner, Vuyisa Mqokiyana.

Controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the alleged contents of Samuels' court papers, and they reveal a host of allegations against the businessman.

Buhle's allegations against Vuyisa

In the screenshots shared by Musa Khawula, Samuels described their relationship as abusive. She also noted how they started dating while she was still allegedly in a relationship with her estranged husband.

Buhle further alleged that Mqokiyana expressed a desire to have a baby with her. Taking to Instagram stories, Samuels threw shade at Mqokiyana, saying her biggest flex is that she does not have a baby daddy.

In the X posts, Musa Khawula wrote, "In an ongoing case of physical abuse, emotional abuse, economic abuse, and intimidation between Buhle Samuels and Asavela Mnqithi's ex-husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, Buhle Samuels reveals that Vuyisa Mqokiyana wanted to impregnate her as a further ploy to control her. Buhle Samuels also says Vuyisa Mqokiyana used and discarded her."

Buhle Samuels accuses Vuyisa Mqokiyana of abuse. Image: Buhlesamuels

In a follow-up post, Musa Khawula revealed that the Randburg Magistrate's Court has dismissed the case.

"The Randburg Magistrate's Court has dismissed Buhle Samuels' case of physical abuse, emotional abuse, economic abuse, and intimidation against Asavela Mnqithi's ex-husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana."

How Mzansi feels about Buhle's lawsuit

Below are some of the reactions:

@Doroshni1 exclaimed:

"Yho, she's been through a lot of shame, even economic abuse."

TB_the_Poll_Guy stated:

"Buhle’s protection order got dismissed faster than her Porsche left the garage. Matter DISMISSED. Pack it up, queen, the court said NOPE."

@Mditshwer questioned:

"What is Buhle Samuels Asavela doing for a living? Why are they only bringing the allegations now? And why is this reported to Musa Khawula instead of the police station?"

@Marcia______ said:

"Buhle's ex-husband complained about her alcohol intake mid-divorce allegations, right? She’s really that character she was playing on Muvhango."

@Sunflowerreal joked:

"All I know is her lawyer is also following gossip blogs and writes like them."

@MaseyThebe said:

"She knew everything from the beginning, and yet she was happy to be in that relationship, knowing how hurt it was for Asavela, and now that it's her turn, she's running to court haii."

@KagiSpeaks stated:

"Men will be men. They use and discard. There's no VIP section in this game."

