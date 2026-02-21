Contents of Buhle Samuels’ Case Against Vuyisa Mqokiyana Go Viral, Mzansi Offers Varying Opinions
- South African actress Buhle Samuels has reportedly made some allegations against her former partner, Vuyisa Mqokiyana
- The former Muvhango actress opened a protection order against the businessman, who was married to Asavela Mngqithi
- Mzansi has offered their differing opinions on the matter, with some showing sympathy, while others were judgmental
Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels has reportedly opened a protection order against her former partner, Vuyisa Mqokiyana.
Controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the alleged contents of Samuels' court papers, and they reveal a host of allegations against the businessman.
Buhle's allegations against Vuyisa
In the screenshots shared by Musa Khawula, Samuels described their relationship as abusive. She also noted how they started dating while she was still allegedly in a relationship with her estranged husband.
Buhle further alleged that Mqokiyana expressed a desire to have a baby with her. Taking to Instagram stories, Samuels threw shade at Mqokiyana, saying her biggest flex is that she does not have a baby daddy.
In the X posts, Musa Khawula wrote, "In an ongoing case of physical abuse, emotional abuse, economic abuse, and intimidation between Buhle Samuels and Asavela Mnqithi's ex-husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, Buhle Samuels reveals that Vuyisa Mqokiyana wanted to impregnate her as a further ploy to control her. Buhle Samuels also says Vuyisa Mqokiyana used and discarded her."
In a follow-up post, Musa Khawula revealed that the Randburg Magistrate's Court has dismissed the case.
"The Randburg Magistrate's Court has dismissed Buhle Samuels' case of physical abuse, emotional abuse, economic abuse, and intimidation against Asavela Mnqithi's ex-husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana."
How Mzansi feels about Buhle's lawsuit
Below are some of the reactions:
@Doroshni1 exclaimed:
"Yho, she's been through a lot of shame, even economic abuse."
TB_the_Poll_Guy stated:
"Buhle’s protection order got dismissed faster than her Porsche left the garage. Matter DISMISSED. Pack it up, queen, the court said NOPE."
@Mditshwer questioned:
"What is Buhle Samuels Asavela doing for a living? Why are they only bringing the allegations now? And why is this reported to Musa Khawula instead of the police station?"
@Marcia______ said:
"Buhle's ex-husband complained about her alcohol intake mid-divorce allegations, right? She’s really that character she was playing on Muvhango."
@Sunflowerreal joked:
"All I know is her lawyer is also following gossip blogs and writes like them."
@MaseyThebe said:
"She knew everything from the beginning, and yet she was happy to be in that relationship, knowing how hurt it was for Asavela, and now that it's her turn, she's running to court haii."
@KagiSpeaks stated:
"Men will be men. They use and discard. There's no VIP section in this game."
Buhle Samuels shows off hot bod in barely there swimsuit
In a previous report from Briefly News, Buhle Samuels flaunted her flawless body on Instagram, turning heads with her black and white two-piece swimsuit.
Known for her daring outfits and stunning figure, Buhle continued to wow Mzansi with her hot social media posts and fitness journey.
