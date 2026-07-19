Afrirent founder Senzo Tsabedze launched an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court against gossip blogger Musa Khawula

Khawula published posts claiming Tsabedze cheated on his wife with multiple younger women, which the businessman flatly denied

Tsabedze wants Khawula to remove the posts and apologise, and warned he wants the blogger arrested if he does not comply

A businessman took legal action against Musa Khawula. Image: Musa Khawula/YouTube, ; afrirentholdings.co.za

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula is heading back to court, and this time it's Afrirent founder and chairperson Senzo Tsabedze who's coming for him. The businessman has filed an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after the controversial blogger published posts accusing him of carrying on extramarital affairs with several younger women behind his wife Thenjiwe Tsabedze's back.

Tsabedze wants a court order compelling Khawula to pull down the posts and issue a public apology. He also wants an interdict barring the blogger from publishing similar content in the future. Should Khawula fail to comply, Tsabedze is pushing for him to be arrested.

Why businessman is taking legal action against Musa Khawula

The businessman was unequivocal in his court papers, insisting he has never had any extramarital affairs with the women Khawula named, or with anyone else for that matter. Of all the women mentioned, Tsabedze said he only knew one, Yandiswa "Yaya" Lekhuleni, describing her as a friend of one of his daughters and someone he regards as "like a younger sister."

One of Khawula's posts claimed Tsabedze had spent the weekend of 3 to 5 July with one of his alleged girlfriends. Tsabedze pushed back on that directly, saying he was in Cape Town with his wife and family that entire weekend, and submitted an affidavit from Thenjiwe herself to back the claim up.

Tsabedze noted in the court papers that two formal letters of demand sent by his attorneys to Khawula did nothing to stop the posts from coming.

"It became clear that [Khawula] would not stop publishing defamatory statements about me, even after receiving two letters of demand from my attorneys, and that urgent proceedings would be required to compel him to cease his conduct," he wrote.

Musa Khawula landed in hot water after Afrirent Boss Senzo Tsabedze took legal action. Image: afrirentholdings.co.za

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula's court history

This is far from Khawula's first brush with the law over his online commentary.

In July 2024, Briefly News reported that he was jailed after defying a court order relating to posts he had published about Nozuko Mbalula, wife of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The court had found those corruption allegations to be defamatory, and Khawula's refusal to comply with the ruling landed him behind bars.

Source: Briefly News