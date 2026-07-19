Content creator Jandre de Beer shared a TikTok video ranking South Africa’s five most exported and loved products

Rooibos tea, wine, biltong and avocados all made his list of goods the world cannot get enough of

Nando’s topped the ranking, now trading from more than 1200 restaurants across the globe since 1987

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Screenshots of taken from some of Jandre de Beer's content. Images: Jandre de Beer

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator named Jandre de Beer shared a TikTok video on 18 July 2026. He listed South Africa’s top five products the world is obsessed with right now.

De Beer ranked the goods from fifth to first place, starting with rooibos tea and ending with a household name. He used export figures and global reach to explain why each product made his list.

Rooibos tea starts the countdown

Rooibos tea took the fifth spot on his list, according to De Beer. He said the caffeine-free tea now reaches dozens of countries, including Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

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South African wine came in fourth, with exports reaching R10 billion in 2024. That figure marked a 3% increase from the previous year, De Beer explained in his ranking.

Biltong landed in third place on the list. De Beer said the snack is growing by 500 percent annually in America alone, with its global market nearing $1,5 billion soon.

Avocados took second place, breaking into the Chinese market for the first time. South Africa exports roughly 80,000 metric tons yearly and is now the third country to access China, after Tanzania and Kenya.

Nando’s claimed the top spot on De Beer’s list. The chain started from one restaurant back in 1987 before expanding into the United Kingdom in 1992.

De Beer said Nando’s now operates in more than 1,200 restaurants worldwide. The brand reportedly earns over R30 billion in revenue each year, making it South Africa’s biggest global export.

South Africans flooded the comments section after watching the ranking. Many questioned the local economy despite the country’s products thriving internationally.

Others recalled an old dispute involving a major food brand and rooibos tea. Some viewers said they were thrilled to spot rooibos on shelves while travelling abroad.

See the rankings below:

Source: Briefly News