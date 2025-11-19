2 Suspects Killed in Shootout With KwaZulu-Natal SAPS

Two separate shootouts occurred in KwaZulu-Natal on 19 November, and both had fatalities as police officers engaged suspects

The suspects were wanted for robbery and murder, and the police apprehended them, leading to a shootout

No members of the South African Police Service were shot during the incident, and South Africans weighed in on the shooting

Police killed two suspects in KZN. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL — Two suspects were gunned down in shootouts with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal on 19 November 2025.

According to journalist Dasen Thathiah, who posted on his @DasenThathiah X account, two shootouts took place in Folweni and Umlazi. Both of the suspects who were killed were wanted for armed robberies and murders. No police officer was injured during the shooting, and two firearms were recovered.

Read the X tweet here:

This is a developing story.

Briefly News stories about KZN SAPS shootings

Members of the South African Police Service killed five suspects in separate shootings in Durban on 20 June 2025. The suspects who were killed were reportedly linked to a string of crimes in the area, including murder and armed robbery. The second shooting took place in Ohlange, and another shooting took place in eTafuleni.

KwaZulu-Natal police killed an alleged hijacking suspect in a shooting that took place in KwaNdengezi on 10 September. Police from Amanzimtoti joined forces with the police from Umzinto and Umkomaas to track down a hijacked Quantum. The suspect resisted arrest, shot at the officers, and was killed in the ensuing gunfight.

On the same day, the SAPS in the province shot and killed a suspect in KwaNgcolosi. The suspects were accused of committing more than seven murders, including allegedly killing a police officer. The Hawks tacked him down, and a shootout took place.

The police in the province shot and killed two suspected robbers on 14 October in Waterfall, Durban. The suspects were wanted for cash-in-transit heists, and one of the suspects was linked to multiple murders.

SAPS shot and killed suspects in KZN. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to the shooting

Netizens commented on the shooting.

Jacques Prinsloo Breytenbach said:

"The two recovered firearms will undergo ballistics testing to potentially link them to unsolved cases. Often these weapons have extensive criminal histories beyond the immediate charges."

Luyolo Mkentane said:

"Shootout with KZN Police? These goons didn't love themselves."

Ngubeni Nkomo kaYenwayo said:

"Pain went straight to Mary De Haas."

KJ says:

"That's KZN for you. The country has problems today because of that province."

