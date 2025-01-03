The Water and Sanitation Department is taking action against municipalities found guilty of non-compliance

Minister Pemmy Majodina stated that 50.61% of municipalities were facing criminal proceedings

South Africans remain doubtful that any action will be taken against municipalities found guilty

South Africa’s municipalities found guilty of sewage mismanagement now face criminal charges for their non-compliance. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Over half of South Africa’s municipalities face criminal charges for failing to prevent raw sewage spillages into the country’s freshwater resources.

Numerous areas nationwide are guilty of poor waste management, leading to tons of raw waste flowing into water systems almost daily.

According to Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, these municipalities will be held accountable.

Over 50% of municipalities found guilty

During a response to a parliamentary question, Majodina stated that 50.61% of municipalities were facing criminal proceedings for non-compliance with government directives regarding sewage management.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

During the department’s investigation, it found that 94 municipalities were non-compliant, only 54 were partially compliant, and only 15 municipalities achieved full compliance.

The Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng accounted for many problem areas. The department has initiated 83 criminal cases against non-compliant and partially compliant municipalities thus far.

The report also found that many municipalities lacked the proper resources or expertise to address the issues.

Poor sewage management is a widespread issue. On 16 May 2024, it was reported that numerous lagoons across the South Coast were polluted by effluent from defective sewage treatment works.

In December 2022, Durban's beaches had to be closed due to high levels of e.coli found in the water.

South Africans want action taken

While some social media users applauded the news, others hoped it was not just empty promises.

Rodney Mattheys said:

“Will never happen. All threats but never action. Where are we with all the Zondo Commission arrests?”

Jennie Dallas added:

“About time. This has been going on for years and years.”

Anton Rautenbach stated:

“Hold officials personally responsible.”

Eel Sdrawde said:

“All hot air because nothing will be done.”

@boinortherncape suggested:

“Suspend municipalities and let taxpayers, I repeat, taxpayers and ratepayers turn the rusted municipal machines back to the well-running machines it was before 1994.”

Brian Vockerodt said:

“Extremely shocking. Please treat this with extreme urgency and don't promote any of the officials. The only promotion they deserve is to prison.”

CoGTA to assist struggling municipalities

In a related article, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs announced that it wanted to help struggling municipalities.

Briefly News reported that 41 municipalities in the country are currently under administration, with many of them repeat offenders.

CoGTA MEC in KZN Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the focus was on previously neglected areas, especially those with water and sanitation issues.

Source: Briefly News